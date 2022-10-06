Google aims to achieve net-zero emissions across its businesses by 2030

Google is on its way to making its products as environmentally friendly as possible and reaching its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2030. At its ‘Made by Google’ Pixel launch event today, the Mountain View, California-based company announced that its new products are “Designed for Impact.”

Google said that every new product that it revealed today, or recently, including the Nest Wifi Pro, the Pixel 7 lineup, the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel Watch are made of recycled materials.

Starting off with the Pixel Tablet, Google used a nano-ceramic coating infused into the tablet’s body’s coating, which it says is made up of 100 percent recycled aluminum. The nano-ceramic coating is meant to give the tablet a “soft-matte-ic-textured” feel while not compromising on durability.

The aluminum in the Pixel 7 series’ phone enclosure is made of 100 percent recycled content, reducing the enclosure’s overall carbon footprint by over 35 percent.

The Pixel watch case, on the other hand, is made of 80 percent recycled stainless steel, while the fabric on the watch’s stretch band is made of yarn that is 100 percent recycled.

“We have a deep responsibility to create sustainable technologies, and I’m so proud to be a part of a team of designers, product engineers, and operation specialists who are doing impactful work to help our planet,” said Isabelle Olsson, Senior industrial designer for Google.

For emissions associated with powering Google’s data centres and campuses, the company’s goal is to operate on carbon-free energy throughout the day by 2030, though the company didn’t expand on its roadmap.

