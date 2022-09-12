Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra rumoured to feature 200-megapixel camera sensor

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to feature a 200-megapixel camera sensor, and now due to a prolific leaker, we’re learning more about the unrevealed flagship.

According to Ice Universe, the S23 Ultra will sport the 200-megapixel ISOCELL sensor with a 1/1.3-inch sensor size. Further, it’ll sport a 0.6μm pixel size with an f/1.7 aperture. This is an upgrade from the S22 Ultra’s 108-megapixel shooter 0.8μm pixel size with an f/1.8 aperture.

Do not believe any imaginary news, everything is subject to me.

100% confirmed, S23 Ultra main camera:

< 200MP，0.6μm，1/1.3"，F1.7 >

It's only slightly bigger than the iPhone 14 Pro and smaller than other Android flagship phone sensors in 2023. pic.twitter.com/UeHH5C6aJo — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 10, 2022

Oddly, the ISOCELL module will be different from the other available options, and sits somewhere between the ISOCELL HP1 and the HP3 sensors. Ice Universe has also said that the S23 Ultra will look nearly identical to the S22 Ultra as well, including the phone’s camera design.

Samsung will likely unveil the S23 Ultra sometime in early 2023.

Source: Ice Universe, Android Police