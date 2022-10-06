Pixel Tablet with magnetic dock coming in 2023

Google shared more details about the Pixel Tablet at its October 6th event, noting that the Pixel family “doesn’t feel complete” without a larger screen.

Throughout the event, the tech giant showed several teases of the tablet before announcing it towards the end of the event. Google also talked about the Pixel Tablet’s design, highlighting a “nano ceramic coating” applied to the recycled aluminum body to create a soft, grippy finish.

The company says it partnered with app developers to ensure apps support larger screens and features like stylus input.

Moreover, Google confirmed long-running rumours when it revealed a charging speaker dock for the Pixel Tablet, which effectively turns the tablet into a Nest Hub Max when you’re not using it.

However, that was all that Google said about the tablet, which is still coming in 2023. The company will share more about the tablet when it arrives next year.