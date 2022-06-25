Samsung’s giant, curved Odyssey Ark monitor could arrive in August

Remember that absolutely gargantuan curved monitor Samsung revealed back at CES in January? Apparently, it’s on the way and will go on sale in August.

The news comes from South Korean publication ETNews (via The Verge), which said the Odyssey Ark monitor passed through a few Korean certifications programs, signalling Samsung is prepping it for release.

Of course, there remains a lack of detail about the Ark monitor. We still don’t really know where it’ll be available, how much it will cost, or most of the specs. We do know that it’ll have a 16:9 aspect ratio and 4K resolution. Plus, the monitor will support pivot, tilt, and rotation.

The Ark Odyssey made waves at CES 2022 for being an absolutely massive curved monitor that can tower over users. Measuring in at 55-inches, it’s frankly absurd:

Here is a first look at the INSANE Odyssey Ark from @Samsung! This is a curved 55" 4K Monitor with a 16:9 aspect ratio… Can do some serious gaming/multitasking on this! #ces #samsung pic.twitter.com/Y82hbeY9gg — Tim Schofield (@qbking77) January 5, 2022

As with most tech shown off at CES, there were doubts the Odyssey Ark would ever become available. Samsung had said it’d arrive in the second half of 2022, and August does fall within that range.

It’s also worth noting that Samsung has released other monitors it showed off at CES. There’s the company’s Mac-like M8 monitor and the Odyssey Neo G8 curved gaming monitor. That Samsung released some of its CES monitors lends some hope that the Ark will also arrive. Whether it’ll show up in August as rumoured, or sometime after, remains to be seen.

