Ontario government to support $2 billion investment to create full-scale EV manufacturing facilities

The Ontario government has made a new step toward supporting electric vehicles (EV).

The Canadian government has announced that it is supporting a hefty $2 billion investment being made by General Motors of Canada Company. The investment is a part of a bid for Canada’s first full-scale commercial EV facility.

GM aims to transform its Oshawa and CAMI facilities. The plan sees $259 in grant support given by the Government of Ontario. Ontario and Canada as a whole continue to hit new milestones in their investment in the EV industry.

This plan will kickstart production once more at GM’s Oshawa Assembly Plant. Once operational again, it opens up thousands of new “well-paying, high-quality jobs” for those in the area. In 2019, operations ceased at the plant and have remained so to this day.

“This vote of confidence by General Motors in Ontario is more proof that by attracting game-changing investments our government is securing our auto sector for the next generation of workers,” Premier Doug Ford said in a media statement. “This investment will secure 2,600 jobs here in Oshawa and is a huge win for the people of Durham and Ontario’s auto sector. It shows once again that the cars of the future will be made right here in Ontario, by Ontario workers.”

The CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll is transforming as a part of this investment. This transformation is vital and allows the plant to become Ontario’s first full-scale commercial EV production facility.

GM’s EV600, the company’s first commercial EV utilizes BrightDrop technology. By the end of 2022, GM’s technology will be produced by the Ingersoll plant.

“Working with our government partners, we have reopened GM’s Oshawa plant, creating thousands of new jobs and recruiting a record number of women in production roles.” Marissa West, GM Canada President and Managing Director, continued. “This partnership with the governments of Ontario and Canada is helping GM build a more diverse, innovative and sustainable industry and EV supply chain for the future – and we are proud to be doing that right here in Canada.”

In Canada, the automotive industry supports nearly 500,000 Canadian employees. It also contributes $16 billion to Canada’s gross domestic product and is one of the country’s latest exports.

Image credit: General Motors

Source: Government of Canada