PlayStation could reveal its game subscription service next week

A new report indicates that Sony could reveal its Xbox Game Pass-like PlayStation subscription service as early as next week.

According to Bloomberg, PlayStation’s Xbox Game Pass competitor will receive an official reveal soon. The publication was also the first to report that Sony is working on the service under the codename ‘Spartacus.”

Bloomberg‘s report says that PlayStation’s game subscription platform will offer a “splashy lineup of hit games” and that it will merge PlayStation Plus (Sony’s online/game subscription platform) and PlayStation Now (game streaming) under one umbrella.

The report indicates that Sony plans to offer multiple subscription tiers. For example, the first tier will include online multiplayer and free monthly games, making it seem nearly identical to the current version of PlayStation Plus. However, more expensive tiers will offer a wider library of games, with the most expensive option featuring a collection of PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP titles, and the ability to stream games and play demos.

It’s important to note that unlike Xbox Game Pass, Sony reportedly has no plans to release first-party games on its subscription service on day one. For example, it’s unlikely that Sony Santa Monica’s upcoming God of War: Ragnarok will be available on the subscription service when it releases.

Source: Bloomberg