What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in early March 2022

Every month, Xbox brings new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Microsoft adds games to its service in two different waves and now the company has revealed what’s coming out in the first half of March.

Notably, the 2021 action-adventure game, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which was developed by Eidos-Montreal, hits the service this month.

Far: Changing Tides (Cloud, Console and PC) — available today

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud) — available today

Lightning Return: Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC) — March 3rd

Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Console and PC) — March 10th

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One) — March 10th

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Console and PC) — March 10th

Young Souls (Cloud, Console and PC) — March 10th

No Man’s Sky Sentinel Updates – Available now

Meanwhile, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on March 15th:

Nier: Automata (Cloud, Console and PC)

Phogs! (Cloud, Console and PC)

Torchlight III (Cloud, Console and PC)

The Surge 2 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass each cost $11.99/month.

Furthermore, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for streaming (which Xbox refers to as ‘Cloud’) to mobile devices and browsers. On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as subscriptions to Xbox Live Gold and EA Play.

