Russian state agency blocks Facebook

Russia’s communication and mass media state regulator Roskomnadzor has blocked social media giant Facebook.

The agency says Facebook has restricted access to various accounts on the platform associated with news backed by the Russian State, including Russia Today and Sputnik.

The statement goes on to say the restriction of Facebook is “to prevent violations of the key principles of the free flow of information and unhindered access Russian users to Russian media on foreign internet platforms.”

Breaking — Russian state regulator has "taken decision" to block Facebook in Russia. Fb in Russia is weighted towards liberal Russian opinion. Alternatives VK and odnoklassniki, which cater for the masses, are under greater Kremlin control. De facto was blocked yesterday — Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) March 4, 2022

Many tech platforms have already restricted activity in Russia. Google has paused its ad sales, and Microsoft and Apple have restricted sales of their services.