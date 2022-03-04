Google pauses ad sales in Russia

Google has put its ad sales in Russia on hold as its war on Ukraine continues.

A Google spokesperson told The Verge, “the situation is evolving quickly,” and it will provide more information “when appropriate.”

The company did not provide details on potential financial losses. Google also blocked RT, an English-language news channel funded by the state government, from earning ad dollars on its associated websites.

Google was previously criticized by Roskomnadzor, a Russian agency responsible for monitoring media, for displaying ads about the conflict, a report from The Wall Street Journal states. The agency said the ads were “false political information” about Ukraine.

The move comes after several tech companies pulled their services from Russia. Microsoft and Apple paused sales in Russia, and Netflix halted future projects connected to the country.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: The Verge