Nintendo eShop payments are suspended in Russia

A chorus of companies have stopped sales of products and services in Russia, and Nintendo is now one of them.

Nintendo has announced that it has suspended payments via the Russian Nintendo eShop.

The Japanese gaming giant has confirmed that the Russian eShop is now on ‘maintenance mode’ as the payment service is unavailable. The support page on the Nintendo Russia website indicates the suspension of payments, meaning you’re not able to buy any new games, demos, DLC and more.

Here’s what the statement says translated into English via Google translate:

“Due to the fact that the payment service used in Nintendo eShop has suspended the processing of payments in rubles, Nintendo eShop in Russia is temporarily placed into maintenance mode.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused. We will share updates as the situation develops.”

Oddly, Nintendo of America’s Twitter doesn’t mention anything about the suspension. NintendoLife says that the digital store may be closed due to a third-party payment service.

Major tech companies like Microsoft, EA, Apple and Netflix and more have halted their services in Russia following the country’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.