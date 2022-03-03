Netflix halts all future Russian projects amid illegal conflict in Ukraine

Netflix is the latest in a long list of companies condemning Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, and it believes that actions speak louder than words.

According to Variety, which first reported on the topic, “a source close to Netflix said the company was assessing the impact of current events.”

Following the statement, Netflix has “paused” all future projects it planned to work on in Russia. The streaming service had four Russian originals planned, including a Dasha Zhuk-directed crime thriller series that was in the works but has since been put on hold.

Netflix launched in Russia in October 2020.

In the last week, Russia has faced determined Ukrainian forces along with strict economic sanctions and restrictions from big tech companies.

Reddit has shadowbanned the subreddit r/Russia for spreading misinformation and war propaganda, while Facebook and Tik Tok are taking down Russian state media in Europe. In addition, YouTube has blocked Russia’s state-owned media outlet RT from earning ad revenue and Google has restricted live traffic data in an effort to safeguard the concentrated local population’s location.

Canadian providers, including Bell, Rogers, Telus, Shaw, Access Communications and VMedia have also removed RT from their respective channel lineups, and Apple has halted the sale of its products in Russia.

We anticipate several other big tech companies to follow suit, including Sony and Microsoft, which have been requested to cease operations in Russia and Belarus.

Source: Variety