Nintendo Switch Online’s N64 and Sega Genesis games now available in Canada

Update 25/10/2021 at 9:58pm ET — Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is now available in Canada, bringing with it a collection of N64 and Sega Genesis games.

#NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack is now available on #NintendoSwitch. Join to access:

– A selection of #Nintendo64 & SEGA Genesis games

– #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC starting 11/5 at no additional cost Learn more: https://t.co/n0RCoq6Yue pic.twitter.com/Gz3xwqI4OR — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 26, 2021

You can sign up for Expansion Pack here. Otherwise, keep reading for our original story with full details on pricing, games lineup and more.

Last month, Nintendo made the surprise reveal that a selection of digital N64 and Sega Genesis games are heading to its Switch Online service.

Now, that day has come.

While Nintendo hasn’t confirmed an exact drop time, Switch Online is scheduled to be down for maintenance today from 4pm PT/7pm ET to 7pm PT/10pm ET. Given that, it would seem that the retro games will roll out soon after.

It’s important to note that these games are being added through a new ‘Expansion Pack’ tier for Switch Online. This costs $63.99 CAD for a 12-month Individual Membership (one account) or $99.99 for a 12-month Family Membership (up to eight accounts) and includes access to online play, cloud saves and the free NES and SNES games that the base Switch Online membership is known for.

Expansion Pack N64 launch games

Dr. Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mario Kart 64

Mario Tennis 64

Sin and Punishment

Star Fox 64

Super Mario 64

WinBack

Yoshi’s Story

Upcoming Nintendo 64 Games

Banjo-Kazooie

F-Zero X

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Mario Golf

Paper Mario

Pokémon Snap

Expansion Pack Sega Genesis launch games

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Ecco the Dolphin

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

M.U.S.H.A.

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Strider

Further, Animal Crossing: New Horizon‘s first paid expansion, Happy Home Paradise, will be offered at no additional cost to Expansion Pack subscribers when it launches on November 5th. Happy Home Paradise will otherwise cost $32.99.

There are also optional N64 and Genesis controllers that you can purchase — read more on those here.

Image credit: Nintendo