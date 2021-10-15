Animal Crossing’s Happy Home Paradise DLC lets you design homes for visitors

Happy Home Paradise, Animal Crossing: New Horizons first paid DLC allows players to meet vacationing NPCs, learn their decoration preferences and then start building them a new custom home.

The DLC focuses on players working for Lottie’s Paradise Planning business. During a New Horizons-focused Direct, Nintendo showed off how players will be able to select different lighting options, use different-sized countertops and generally change nearly everything about a home’s interior.

The game will also suggest different items to the player to better pull together a home’s design. Other new features in the DLC include fixing up Lottie’s island with new buildings, including a restaurant and school. The paid DLC arrives on November 5th alongside a free update that includes the return of Brewster, Kapp’n and Harriet and other farming and cooking recipes.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise costs $32.99. It’s also part of Nintendo’s $63.99 ‘Expansion Pack’ online subscription tier that includes N64 and Sega Genesis titles.

Image credit: Nintendo