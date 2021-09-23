N64, Genesis games are officially coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has confirmed that N64 and Sega Genesis games are coming to Switch Online in October.
During its Direct stream, the company confirmed that a new ‘Expansion Pak’ tier for its paid Switch Online service will be added to include games from these systems.
Some of the N64 games include Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Star Fox 64, while the Genesis titles include Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Castlevania Bloodlines and Contra Hard Corps.
As with Switch Online’s existing NES and SNES catalogues, new N64 and Genesis titles will be added periodically.
Nintendo says Expansion Pak details, including specific pricing and release timing, will come at a later date. For now, though, Nintendo Switch Online costs $4.99 CAD/month, $9.99/three months or $24.99/year. Along with N64 and Genesis titles, Nintendo also revealed that it will release Switch gamepads for both consoles for $64.99.
Below is a full list of all the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles coming to Switch Online:
Launch Lineup of Nintendo 64 Games
- Super Mario 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Mario Kart 64
- Star Fox 64
- Sin and Punishment
- Dr. Mario 64
- Mario Tennis 64
- WinBack
- Yoshi’s Story
Upcoming Nintendo 64 Games
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Pokémon Snap
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- Mario Golf
- Paper Mario
- F-Zero X
Launch Lineup of SEGA Genesis Games
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Streets of Rage 2
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Golden Axe
- Gunstar Heroes
- M.U.S.H.A.
- Phantasy Star IV
- Ristar
- Shining Force
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Strider