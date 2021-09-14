New iPad mini comes in four colours, drops the home button and more

It’s been years since Apple updated the iPad Mini and this new version takes more from the awesome iPad Air than the basic iPad, which seems more geared towards education now.

This means that the iPad Mini has a USB-C port, a squared-off design, 5G and more. The new iPad mini also has thinner bezels and a Touch ID sensor located in the power button.

Moreover, the new 8.3-inch iPad mini has a new camera with True Tone flash and a 12-megapixel sensor. You can also record in 4K.

Like the new base-model iPad, the new iPad mini has a new 12-megapixel front-facing camera with Centre Stage support too so you can move around while on a video call.

This new iPad Mini supports the new Apple Pencil as well so it has slightly less input lag than the basic iPad and the Pencil can magnetize to the side of the new iPad mini to charge.

The new iPad Mini is going to be available later today for pre-orders and anyone can buy one next week starting at $649 CAD .

This version of the iPad mini is also packing in an A15 Bionic chipset so it’s going to be fast enough for pretty much anything users want to throw at it.

