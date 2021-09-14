Apple bumps up the entry-level iPad to the A13 Bionic chipset

Apple is bringing the base-level iPad up-to-date with a few new more modern features. However, the tablet still looks like it always has, including its large bezels and home button.

Other features include a 12-megapixel selfie camera, a True Tone display and the A13 Bionic chipset, making it 20 percent faster than last year’s iPad.

Since the new iPad has a better selfie camera, it’s also able to use the ‘Center Stage’ feature Apple announced alongside the latest iteration of the iPad Pro. This feature allows you to move around your room while the camera tracks you.

Image credit: Apple

More to come…