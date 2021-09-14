Apple reveals sizzle reel featuring new footage from upcoming Apple TV+ originals

Apple opened its big ‘California Streaming’ event with a sizzle reel for a slew of upcoming Apple TV+ content.

In the trailer, new footage from the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s The Morning Show Season 2 (premiering September 17th), the Isaac Asimov adaptation Foundation (debuting September 24th), the Tom Hanks-led Finch (kicks off November 5th) and the Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell dark comedy series The Shrink Next Door (launches November 12th).

Check it out below:

A special look at new #AppleOriginals coming soon to Apple TV+ https://t.co/TMMrldrDt0 pic.twitter.com/IcrvCjvL7i — Apple TV (@AppleTV) September 14, 2021

Additionally, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that Apple TV+ originals have earned 130 awards and 500 nominations since the service launched in November 2019.

Apple TV+ costs $5.99 CAD/month.

Image credit: Apple