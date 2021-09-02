Apple’s VR/AR headset will reportedly need to be connected to an iPhone, iPad or Mac

Amid rumours surrounding fall MacBook Pro release schedules and impending Apple Watch Series 7 production delays, a new report regarding Apple’s upcoming augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR) headset has appeared.

According to The Information, Apple’s often-rumoured mixed reality (MR) headset will need to be tethered wirelessly to an iPhone, iPad or Mac to access advanced features related to its AI-focused Neural Engine.

Unlike the company’s other devices, the rumoured headset won’t include a built-in version of the chip. In a sense, the publication’s description of this process sounds very familiar to early versions of the Apple Watch that required the iPhone to operate. Further, the report says the chip powering the headset features 5-nanometer architecture.

The report claims the headset’s physical design is ready for trial production and that its chip has been entirely developed. However, the story also mentions the VR/AR headset is likely a few years away from entering mass production.

Early price estimates have the AR/VR headset sitting somewhere in the range of $3,000 USD (roughly $3,852) CAD.

While the hype surrounding AR and VR has died down significantly over the past few years, given Apple’s reputation for taking established technology and building on it in meaningful ways, it will be interesting to see how the company’s headset differentiates itself from its competitors.

Source: The Information Via: 9to5Mac