Twitter reportedly working on privacy setting that hides old tweets

Twitter is reportedly working on a feature that will let users archive old tweets.

The Verge reached out to Twitter to confirm a report from a Bloomberg story claiming that the social media platform is testing new privacy features.

The feature — which is currently in the concept stage — automatically archives tweets once they’ve been posted for an amount of time decided by the user.

For example, users could toggle an option so that all their tweets over a year old are instantly hidden from public view.

The Verge also reports that Twitter will allow users to remove — rather than soft block — followers from their accounts sometime this September, and pull themselves from conversations by the end of 2021.

September 2021 has been a big month for Twitter so far.

Despite being only two days into the month, the platform officially introduced paywalled content through its new ‘Super Follows’ feature and began beta tests for its “Safety Mode” auto-block setting.

Source: The Verge, Bloomberg