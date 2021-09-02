PlayStation Now to offer one Final Fantasy title per month until January 2022

Every month, PlayStation adds a handful of games to its PlayStation Now game streaming service. Now, the Japanese publisher has revealed that it’s planning to add one Final Fantasy title each month from now until January 2022.

Final Fantasy + PlayStation Now Every month until January, a new title from the legendary series joins PS Now's party. First up, Final Fantasy VII: https://t.co/BG8Ay6v3me pic.twitter.com/uNeuS7FFX7 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 2, 2021

The first inclusion will be the timeless PSOne classic Final Fantasy VII on September 7th. After that, on October 5th, PS Now users will be able to dive into the world of Final Fantasy VIII Remastered.

November 2nd will see the addition of Final Fantasy IX, followed by the Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster on December 7th.

Finally, on January 4th, 2022, Square Enix’s journey with PS Now will conclude with Final Fantasy 12 The Zodiac Age.

These titles will be available for download on your PS4 or PS5 console, whereas they’re streamable on the PS4, PS5, and PC.

PlayStation Now costs $11.99/month, $34.99/three months or $79.99/year.

The service offers a catalogue of more than 800 PS4, PS3 and PS2 games that can be streamed on PS4, PS5 or PC.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation