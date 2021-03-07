Apple reportedly launching AR/VR headset in 2022 and AR contact lenses after 2030

Apple is reportedly planning to release an AR/VR headset in 2022, AR glasses in 2025 and AR contact lenses between 2030 and 2040.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a new note detailing Appleâ€™s roadmap for its upcoming virtual reality and augmented reality devices.
In terms of the AR/VR headset, Kuo says that current prototypes weigh between 200 grams and 300 grams. The tech giant aims to have the final product weigh between 100 and 200 grams. The headset is said to use Song micro-OLED displays.
Kuo notes that the headset is meant to be more like a portable product rather than a mobile product. The headset is rumoured to cost around $1,000 USD (about $1,265 CAD).
Itâ€™s worth noting that previous rumours have suggested that the headset will cost $3,000 USD (about $3,852 CAD), which is a significant difference from this latest pricing.
Past reports have also suggested that the AR/VR headset will feature more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements, two high-resolution 8K displays and advanced eye-tracking technology.
Further, Kuoâ€™s roadmap outlines that Apple is expected to release its AR glasses by 2025 at the earliest. The tech giant has not started producing prototypes yet but the glasses will be an optical see-through AR experience.
They may also have independent computing power and storage space, and will be positioned more as a mobile product. Further, they are expected to be integrated with the rumoured Apple Car.
As for the contact lenses, Kuo predicts that Apple will launch some form of AR contact lenses after 2030. However, Kuo notes that there is no visibility for the launch schedule yet.
He states that the contact lenses will bring electronic products from the era of visible to invisible computing. The contact lenses are not expected to have independent storage and power technology.
Source: 9to5Mac
Comments