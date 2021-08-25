Update 08/25/2021 3:41pm ET: The Halo Infinite Xbox Series X is now out of stock.
If you’re looking to get your hands on Microsoft’s recently revealed limited-edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X or Elite Series 2 controller, you’ll likely want to act fast.
Both the $649 Halo Infinite Edition Xbox Series X and the $259 Halo Infinite Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 are now available for pre-order on Microsoft’s Store. Both the console and controller will release on November 15th.
While the Halo Infinite Elite Series 2 gamepad is a little on the ugly side, I’m a sucker for anything Halo-related. The limited-edition Xbox Series X, on the other hand, looks stunning thanks to its elaborate case that features a blue starfield and gold geometric accents.
Along with revealing both the special edition Series X and Elite Series 2 controller, Microsoft also recently confirmed that Halo Infinite will release on December 8th.
This story will be updated when both products are out of stock.
