Halo Infinite Xbox Series X and Elite controller now available for pre-order [Console out of stock]

These likely won't be in stock for long

Aug 25, 2021

3:25 PM EDT

Update 08/25/2021 3:41pm ET: The Halo Infinite Xbox Series X is now out of stock.

If you’re looking to get your hands on Microsoft’s recently revealed limited-edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X or Elite Series 2 controller, you’ll likely want to act fast.

Both the $649 Halo Infinite Edition Xbox Series X and the $259 Halo Infinite Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 are now available for pre-order on Microsoft’s Store. Both the console and controller will release on November 15th.

While the Halo Infinite Elite Series 2 gamepad is a little on the ugly side, I’m a sucker for anything Halo-related. The limited-edition Xbox Series X, on the other hand, looks stunning thanks to its elaborate case that features a blue starfield and gold geometric accents.

Along with revealing both the special edition Series X and Elite Series 2 controller, Microsoft also recently confirmed that Halo Infinite will release on December 8th.

This story will be updated when both products are out of stock.

