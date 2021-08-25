PREVIOUS|
Resources

What’s coming to Netflix Canada in September 2021

Check out what's coming to and leaving Netflix Canada in September

Aug 25, 2021

3:45 PM EDT

0 comments

In September 2021, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, including Afterlife of the Party, On the Verge, The Circle: Season 3 and Nightbooks along with classics like Iron Man 2 and Project X.

Below is all the new content coming to the streaming service:

Coming soon

  • Baki Hanma
  • Bangkok Breaking
  • Crime Stories: India Detectives
  • Kota Factory: Season 2

September 1st

  • How to Be a Cowboy
  • Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror
  • 3 P’tits Cochons 2, Les
  • And Now for Something Completely Different
  • Cemetery Junction
  • Chicago Fire: Seasons 1-4
  • Driven
  • Edge of Tomorrow
  • Elizabethtown
  • Galaxy Quest
  • GoodFellas
  • Grease
  • Into the Wild
  • Jack and Jill
  • Jurassic Park
  • Jurassic Park III
  • Jurassic World
  • Lost in Translation
  • Maid in Manhattan
  • Mom: Seasons 1-8
  • Mother!
  • Ouija
  • PAW Patrol: Season 8
  • Project X
  • Public Enemies
  • Rango
  • Sisters
  • Sixteen Candles
  • Step Brothers
  • Straight Outta Compton
  • Stretch
  • S.W.A.T.: Seasons 1-4
  • The Blue Lagoon
  • The Bone Collector
  • The Darkest Hour
  • The Dead Don’t Die
  • The Hardy Boys: Season 1
  • The Lego Movie
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park
  • The Queen
  • The Shawshank Redemption
  • The Spiderwick Chronicles
  • Turbo
  • Villains
  • Yesterday

September 2nd

  • Afterlife of the Party
  • Double Jeopardy
  • Dumb and Dumber To
  • Q-Force
  • Where’d You Go, Bernadette?

September 3rd

  • Dive Club
  • Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1
  • Sharkdog
  • Worth

September 6th

    • Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space – Episode 1 and 2

September 7th

  • Kid Cosmic: Season 2
  • Octonauts: Above & Beyond
  • On the Verge
  • Untold: Breaking Point

September 8th

  • The Circle: Season 3
  • The Guide to the Perfect Family
  • Into the Night: Season 2
  • JJ+E

September 9th

  • Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
  • Homeland: Season 8
  • L.A.’s Finest: Season 2
  • The Women and the Murderer

September 10th

  • Firedrake the Silver Dragon
  • Kate
  • Lucifer: The Final Season
  • Metal Shop Masters
  • Prey

September 11th

  • Child’s Play

September 12th

  • The Wolf of Wall Street

September 13th

  • Code 8
  • Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space – Episode 3 and 4

September 14th

  • A StoryBots Space Adventure
  • Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
  • Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5
  • The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2
  • You vs. Wild: Out Cold

September 15th

  • Castle and Castle: Season 2
  • Coming to America
  • Nailed It!: Season 6
  • Nightbooks
  • Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
  • Schumacher
  • Stardust
  • Too Hot To Handle Latino

September 16th

  • Final Space: Season 3
  • He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
  • Murdoch Mysteries: Season 14
  • My Heroes Were Cowboys
  • Zombieland: Double Tap

September 17th

  • Ankahi Kahaniya
  • Chicago Party Aunt
  • The Father Who Moves Mountains
  • Sex Education: Season 3
  • Squid Game
  • The Stronghold

September 20th

  • Crawl

September 21st

  • Doctor Sleep
  • Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel
  • Love on the Spectrum: Season 2

September 22nd

  • Confessions of an Invisible Girl
  • Dear White People: Volume 4
  • Heartland: Season 14
  • The Ice Road
  • Intrusion
  • Jaguar
  • Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

September 23rd

  • Je Suis Karl

September 24th

  • Blood & Water: Season 2
  • Ganglands (Braqueurs)
  • Iron Man 2
  • Jailbirds New Orleans
  • Midnight Mass
  • My Little Pony: A New Generation
  • The Starling
  • Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia

September 27th

  • Judy

September 28th

  • Ada Twist, Scientist
  • Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!

September 29th

  • The Chestnut Man
  • Friendzone
  • MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1
  • No One Gets Out Alive
  • Sounds Like Love

September 30th

  • Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17
  • Love 101: Season 2
  • Luna Park

Available late September

  • Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — Final episode

Last Call

  • Interstellar (September 10th)
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (September 14th)
  • Line of Duty: Seasons 1-4 (September 29th)
  • Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (September 30th)

Related Articles

News

Aug 25, 2021

1:36 PM EDT

Netflix names fan event after the sound that plays before its original content

News

Aug 23, 2021

6:08 PM EDT

Netflix Film tweets out a list of upcoming movies

Resources

Jul 22, 2021

8:02 PM EDT

Here are the Netflix Originals launching in August 2021
Resources

Jul 21, 2021

11:51 AM EDT

What’s coming to Netflix Canada in August 2021

Comments