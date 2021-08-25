What’s coming to Netflix Canada in September 2021

In September 2021, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, including Afterlife of the Party, On the Verge, The Circle: Season 3 and Nightbooks along with classics like Iron Man 2 and Project X.
Below is all the new content coming to the streaming service:
Coming soon
- Baki Hanma
- Bangkok Breaking
- Crime Stories: India Detectives
- Kota Factory: Season 2
September 1st
- How to Be a Cowboy
- Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror
- 3 P’tits Cochons 2, Les
- And Now for Something Completely Different
- Cemetery Junction
- Chicago Fire: Seasons 1-4
- Driven
- Edge of Tomorrow
- Elizabethtown
- Galaxy Quest
- GoodFellas
- Grease
- Into the Wild
- Jack and Jill
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Jurassic World
- Lost in Translation
- Maid in Manhattan
- Mom: Seasons 1-8
- Mother!
- Ouija
- PAW Patrol: Season 8
- Project X
- Public Enemies
- Rango
- Sisters
- Sixteen Candles
- Step Brothers
- Straight Outta Compton
- Stretch
- S.W.A.T.: Seasons 1-4
- The Blue Lagoon
- The Bone Collector
- The Darkest Hour
- The Dead Don’t Die
- The Hardy Boys: Season 1
- The Lego Movie
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- The Queen
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Spiderwick Chronicles
- Turbo
- Villains
- Yesterday
September 2nd
- Afterlife of the Party
- Double Jeopardy
- Dumb and Dumber To
- Q-Force
- Where’d You Go, Bernadette?
September 3rd
- Dive Club
- Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1
- Sharkdog
- Worth
September 6th
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space – Episode 1 and 2
September 7th
- Kid Cosmic: Season 2
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond
- On the Verge
- Untold: Breaking Point
September 8th
- The Circle: Season 3
- The Guide to the Perfect Family
- Into the Night: Season 2
- JJ+E
September 9th
- Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
- Homeland: Season 8
- L.A.’s Finest: Season 2
- The Women and the Murderer
September 10th
- Firedrake the Silver Dragon
- Kate
- Lucifer: The Final Season
- Metal Shop Masters
- Prey
September 11th
- Child’s Play
September 12th
- The Wolf of Wall Street
September 13th
- Code 8
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space – Episode 3 and 4
September 14th
- A StoryBots Space Adventure
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2
- You vs. Wild: Out Cold
September 15th
- Castle and Castle: Season 2
- Coming to America
- Nailed It!: Season 6
- Nightbooks
- Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
- Schumacher
- Stardust
- Too Hot To Handle Latino
September 16th
- Final Space: Season 3
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
- Murdoch Mysteries: Season 14
- My Heroes Were Cowboys
- Zombieland: Double Tap
September 17th
- Ankahi Kahaniya
- Chicago Party Aunt
- The Father Who Moves Mountains
- Sex Education: Season 3
- Squid Game
- The Stronghold
September 20th
- Crawl
September 21st
- Doctor Sleep
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel
- Love on the Spectrum: Season 2
September 22nd
- Confessions of an Invisible Girl
- Dear White People: Volume 4
- Heartland: Season 14
- The Ice Road
- Intrusion
- Jaguar
- Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan
September 23rd
- Je Suis Karl
September 24th
- Blood & Water: Season 2
- Ganglands (Braqueurs)
- Iron Man 2
- Jailbirds New Orleans
- Midnight Mass
- My Little Pony: A New Generation
- The Starling
- Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia
September 27th
- Judy
September 28th
- Ada Twist, Scientist
- Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!
September 29th
- The Chestnut Man
- Friendzone
- MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1
- No One Gets Out Alive
- Sounds Like Love
September 30th
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17
- Love 101: Season 2
- Luna Park
Available late September
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — Final episode
Last Call
- Interstellar (September 10th)
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (September 14th)
- Line of Duty: Seasons 1-4 (September 29th)
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (September 30th)
