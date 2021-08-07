Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Netflix and PVOD [August 2-8]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Amazon Prime Video
Val [Amazon Original]
Directors Ting Poo (Last Choice) and Leo Scott (Palo Alto) examine the life and career of actor Val Kilmer (Top Gun).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: August 6th, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 48 minutes
Stream Val here.
Apple TV+
Mr. Corman [Apple Original]
A fifth-grade teacher struggles to find happiness and meaning.
Mr. Corman was created, written and directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt (The Trial of the Chicago Seven) and stars Gordon-Levitt, Arturo Castro (Narcos), Logic (Young Sinatra), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) and Hugo Weaving (The Lord of the Rings trilogy).
Apple TV+ Canada release date: August 6th, 2021 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)
Genre: Comedy-drama
Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)
Stream Mr. Corman here.
Crave
Death of a Ladies Man
Inspired by the music of the late iconic Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen, this drama follows an aging college professor in Montreal as he begins to have surreal hallucinations.
Death of a Ladies Man was written and directed by Montreal’s Matt Bissonnette (Looking for Leonard) and stars Gabriel Byrne (In Treatment), Montreal’s Jessica Paré (Mad Men), Brian Gleeson (Love/Hate) and Montreal’s Antoine Olivier Pilon (Mommy).
Original PVOD release date: March 12th, 2021
Crave release date: August 4th, 2021
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes
Stream Death of a Ladies Man here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union
Directed by Peter Kunhardt (True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight For Equality), this documentary chronicles Barack Obama’s journey from Illinois State Senator to the 44th U.S. President.
Crave release date: August 3rd, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: Three parts (1 hour, 36 minutes to 1 hour, 50 minutes each)
Stream Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street
Marilyn Agrelo (Mad Hot Ballroom) takes viewers inside the minds of the educators, writers and artists behind Sesame Street, including original creators Joan Ganz Cooney and Lloyd Morrisett.
Crave release date: August 2nd, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes
Stream Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street here.
Netflix
Pray Away [Netflix Original]
Kristine Stolakis (Where We Stand) profiles survivors of “gay conversion therapy,” who speak about the practice’s ongoing harm on the LGBTQ+ community.
Netflix Canada release date: August 3rd, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 41 minutes
Stream Pray Away here.
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified [Netflix Original]
Created by Petr Vachler (Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries), this docuseries various reports and theories related to UFOs in the U.S. and other countries.
Netflix Canada release date: August 3rd, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: Six episodes (43 to 45 minutes each)
Stream Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified here.
Vivo [Netflix Original]
A tropical rainforest animal embarks on a journey to deliver a love song for an old friend.
Vivo was co-written and directed by Kirk DeMicco (The Croods) and features the voices of Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), Ynairaly Simo (Creative Galaxy), Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) and Gloria Estefan (“Conga”).
It’s worth noting that Miranda also wrote original music for the film.
Netflix Canada release date: August 6th, 2021
Genre: Animated musical
Runtime: 1 hour, 39 minutes
Stream Vivo here.
Premium video on demand (PVOD)
Pig
A truffle hunter returns to Portland to find the man who stole his beloved pig.
Pig was written and directed by Michael Sarnoski (Olympia) and stars Nicolas Cage (Adaptation), Alex Wolff (Hereditary) and Adam Arkin (Chicago Hope).
Theatrical release date: July 16th, 2021
PVOD release date: August 3rd, 2021
Genre: Drama, thriller
Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes
Pig can be rented for $5.99 from PVOD platforms like iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video Store and the Cineplex Store.
