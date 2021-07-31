Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [July 26-August 1]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Amazon Prime Video
The Pursuit of Love
The relationship between two cousins is put to the test as life pulls them in different directions.
Based on Nancy Mitford’s 1945 novel of the same name, The Pursuit of Love was written and directed by Emily Mortimer (The Newsroom) and stars Lily James (Downtown Abbey), Emily Beecham (Into the Badlands) and Andrew Scott (Sherlock).
Original release: May 9th, 2021 (BBC One in the UK)
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: July 30th, 2021
Genre: Romance drama
Runtime: Three episodes (59 to 60 minutes each)
Stream The Pursuit of Love here.
Crave
Fboy Island
Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser (Not Safe with Nikki Glaser) hosts this reality dating series about three women who try to find love on a tropical island with 24 men — 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys” who are only in it for the money.
Crave release date: July 29th, 2021 (first three episodes, three new episodes each the following two Thursdays)
Genre: Reality dating
Runtime: Nine episodes (around one hour each)
Stream Fboy Island here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Tom & Jerry
When Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of a historical wedding, the event planner hires Tom to get rid of them, leading chaos to ensue.
Tom & Jerry was directed by Tim Story (Ride Along) and stars Chloë Grace Moretz (Hugo), Michael Peña (Narcos: Mexico), Colin Jost (Saturday Night Live) and Rob Delaney (Catastrophe).
Canadian PVOD release date: February 26th, 2021
Crave release date: July 30th, 2021
Genre: Live-action/animated comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 41 minutes
Stream Tom & Jerry here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Disney+
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life [Disney+ Original]
Disney’s iconic chipmunk duo tries to live the good life in a big-city park, only to get up to all kinds of trouble.
The series features the voices of Matthew Géczy (Ratatouille) and Kaychie Chase (Rolling with the Ronks).
Disney+ Canada release date: July 28th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Wednesday)
Genre: Animated comedy, family
Runtime: 13 episodes (around 23 minutes each)
Stream Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life here.
Jungle Cruise [Disney+ Original]
In WWI, a riverboat captain transports a scientist and her brother through a jungle to find a tree that’s said to have mystical healing powers that could change the world of medicine.
Inspired by the Disney theme park ride of the same name, Jungle Cruise was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Non-Stop) and stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (The Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns), Jack Whitehall (A League of Their Own) and Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad).
Disney+ Canada release date: July 30th, 2021
Genre: Fantasy adventure comedy
Runtime: 2 hours, 7 minutes
Stream Jungle Cruise here. A $34.99 fee is required as part of Disney’s ‘Premier Access’ program, which offers select new movies on Disney+ at the same time they release in theatres. However, it’s worth noting that the film will become available to all Disney+ subscribers at no additional cost starting November 12th.
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (new shorts) [Disney+ Original]
Check out this new clip for 'The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse.'
New episodes start streaming tomorrow.pic.twitter.com/xypAEf4Obj
— Disney Animation Promos (@DisneyAPromos) July 27, 2021
Mickey Mouse and friends are back for new adventures.
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse features the same voice cast as the original series of the same name, including Chris Diamantopoulos as Mickey Kaitlyn Robrock as Minnie, Tony Anselmo as Donald and Bill Farmer as Goofy. However, Kaitlyn Robrock replaces longtime Minnie voice actress Russi Taylor following her passing in July 2019.
It’s worth noting that The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse was co-produced by Ottawa-based animation studio Mercury Filmworks.
Disney+ Canada release date: July 28th, 2021 (two episodes, two new episodes every Wednesday)
Genre: Animated comedy, family
Runtime: 10 episodes (around 10 minutes each)
Stream The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse here.
Netflix
The Last Mercenary [Netflix Original]
A former secret service agent returns to France to save the son he’s never met.
The Last Mercenary was co-written and directed by David Charhon (Cyprien) and stars Jean-Claude Van Damme (Bloodsport), Éric Judor (The New Adventures of Aladdin) and Miou-Miou (Dry Cleaning).
Netflix Canada release date: July 30th, 2021
Genre: French-language action-comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 50 minutes
Stream The Last Mercenary here.
Outer Banks (Season 2) [Netflix Original]
The Pogues deal with a fresh mystery alongside new and old enemies.
Outer Banks was created by Josh Pate and Jonas Pate (Good vs. Evil) and Shannon Burke (Syriana) and stars Chase Stokes (The Beach House), Madelyn Cline (The Originals), Madison Bailey (Black Lightning) and Jonathan Daviss (The Edge of the World).
Netflix Canada release date: July 30th, 2021
Genre: Mystery, teen drama
Runtime: 10 episodes (42 to 61 minutes each)
Stream Outer Banks here.
The Walking Dead (Season 10) [Netflix Original]
In the penultimate season of AMC’s long-running zombie show, Daryl, Carol, Negan and the crew face off against Alpha and the Whisperers, while Michonne attempts to find Rick.
Based on Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard’s comic of the same name, The Walking Dead was created by Frank Darabont (The Shawshank Redemption) and features an ensemble cast that includes Norman Reedus (The Boondock Saints), Danai Gurira (Black Panther), Melissa McBride (Living Proof) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Supernatural).
Original release: October 2020 to April 2021 (AMC)
Netflix Canada release date: July 26th, 2021
Genre: Post-apocalyptic horror
Runtime: 22 episodes (around 43 minutes each)
Stream The Walking Dead here.
Premium video on demand (PVOD)
F9
One month after it hit theatres, the thrice-delayed entry in the blockbuster Fast & Furious series is now available to stream.
This time around, the crew races to save the world from a threat led by Dom’s long-lost brother, Jakob.
Helmed by four-time Fast & Furious director Justin Lin, F9 features an ensemble cast that includes Vin Diesel (Saving Private Ryan), Michelle Rodriguez (Avatar), Tyrese Gibson (Transformers series), Chris “Ludacris” Bridges (Crash) and John Cena (Bumblebee).
Original release: June 25th, 2021 (theatres only)
Canadian PVOD release date: July 30th, 2021
Genre: Action
Runtime: 2 hours, 23 minutes
F9 can be rented for $24.99 from PVOD platforms like iTunes, Google Play, the Amazon Prime Video Store and the Cineplex Store.
