Here’s what’s to expect from Samsung’s August Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner. It is scheduled for August 11th at 10am ET/7am PT and will be streamed on the company’s website and YouTube page.
This August, we’re not getting the Galaxy Note 21 like some people likely guessed. Instead, we’re expecting a pair of foldable devices, the successor to the Z Flip 5G and Z Fold 2, alongside a couple of smartwatches and new wireless earbuds.
Galaxy Z Fold 3
The follow-up to the Z Fold 2 is expected to be called the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (no surprise there). It will still fold like a book, just like the Z Fold 2, which means it can still transform from a smartphone into a small tablet.
Some things to note about the device (pun not intended) include that it’s now compatible with Samsung’s S Pen stylus. It also features an under-display selfie camera, previously only available in Android devices available in China.
— Evan (@evleaks) July 10, 2021
The most recent leaks indicate the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will sport the following specs:
- 7.6-inch (or 7.5-inches depending on what leaker you believe) AMOLED internal (120Hz refresh rate) and 6.23-inch cover screen
- 1768 x 220 pixel resolution
- 12GB, 16GB of RAM
- 256GB, 512GB of storage
- 4,400mAh battery
- Three 12-megapixel rear-facing shooter (primary, telephoto and ultra-wide lenses)
- 10-megapixel cover display selfie
- 4-megapixel under-display camera
- Two optional S-Pen variants (Pro and Fold Edition)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset
- Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
- IPX8 water-resistant (no dust resistance)
- Black, White and Green colour variants
Few upcoming foldable details.
Z Flip3
– 6.7" internal / 1.9" cover displays
– 12MP x2 (rear) / 10MP (selfie)
Z Fold3
– 7.6" internal / 6.2" external displays
– 12MP x3 (rear) / 10MP (cover selfie) / 4MP (main selfie)
– 2 optional S-Pens (Pro and Fold Edition)
Both phones IPX8 pic.twitter.com/lPm60yCzvt
— Evan (@evleaks) July 26, 2021
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
According to several rumours, Samsung’s successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be called the Z Flip 3. The South Korean company is counting the Z Flip 5G as the second iteration to the Z Flip series, which is why we’re on the Z Flip 3 already.
Additionally, the Z Flip 3 will offer that same clamshell folding method similar to the Z Flip 5G. The Z Flip 5G to the Z Flip 3 won’t offer the most significant update to the design, but there are a few minor upgrades and the foldable should be slightly cheaper than its predecessor.
For example, the year’s Z Flip 3 is expected to sport a 120Hz display refresh rate and be slightly thinner than the Z Flip 5G.
— Evan (@evleaks) July 10, 2021
The most recent leaks indicate the phone will sport the following:
- 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (while other sources say Snapdragon 870)
- 8GB of RAM
- 256GB of storage
- Two 12-megapixel cameras
- 10-megapixel selfie shooter
- IPX8 water resistance
- 1.9-inch outer screen
- 3300mAh battery
- Dual-tone colours with black at the top
- $1,249 USD (roughly $1,540 CAD)
- Black, White, green (maybe Gold) colour variants
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
— Evan (@evleaks) July 10, 2021
First and foremost, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will feature direct Google integration. During I/O 2021 keynote, Google announced a partnership with Samsung and its Tizen wearable OS. The new experience reportedly offers faster performance, longer battery life and brings more applications to Wear OS.
Some of the smartwatches’ new features include downloading an app on your smartphone and also having that app automatically download on the wearable. Further, the Settings menu will reflect what it looks like on your smartphone.
— Evan (@evleaks) July 10, 2021
Below are all of the rumours specs for the Galaxy Watch 4:
- 44mm and 40mm Watch sizes
- 1.36-inch display size with rotating bezel/1.19-inch display with rotating bezel
- 40mm: 40mAh battery, 44mm 350mah battery
- Pricing beginning at $309 CAD
- Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, LTE-capable variants
- Various sports modes
- Heart rate sensor
- Oxygen saturation of blood sensor
- MIL-STD 810G certification
- ECG sensor
- Stainless steel or aluminum watch body
- 5ATM water resistance
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic’s specs include:
- 46mm and 42mm Watch sizes
- 1.36-inch display size with rotating bezel/1.19-inch display with rotating bezel
- Pricing beginning at $463 CAD
- Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, LTE-capable variants
- various sports modes
- heart rate sensor
- oxygen saturation of blood sensor
- MIL-STD 810G certification
- ECG sensor
- stainless steel or aluminum watch body
- 5ATM water resistance
And the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic… pic.twitter.com/Hc4bC2Lhrj
— SamMobile (@SamMobiles) July 27, 2021
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
— Evan (@evleaks) July 10, 2021
Samsung’s rumoured Galaxy Buds 2 are the successor to the wireless Galaxy Buds+. The Buds+ reportedly cost anywhere between $149 — $169 USD (rough $184 to $208 CAD).
Some of the wireless earbuds’ specs include:
- Active noise-cancellation
- 60mAh batteries for each ear
- 500mAh battery case
- 2.5 charging
- Black, White, Purple and Green colour variants
- Single/double/triple-tap, touch-and-hold controls
This is everything we expect to see at the upcoming event. Follow MobileSyrup for more coverage from Samsung’s August Unpacked, including Canadian availability and pricing.
