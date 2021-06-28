Samsung and Google reveal more about the Galaxy Watch’s new unified platform

Samsung has announced that One UI will be featured in its next Galaxy Watch that is set to be unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event later this summer.
One UI will be placed on top of Google’s and Samsung’s previously announced unified smartwatch operating system platform.
During the presentation, Samsung showed off an example of how this will work.
The South Korean tech company says that if you download an app on your smartphone, it also automatically downloads on your watch. Further, the Settings menu on your watch reflects what it looks like on your smartphone.
Samsung says this unified platform brings better performance, longer battery life and a better developer ecosystem.
Additionally, at MWC 2021 Samsung and Google announced that you’ll now be able to use an assortment of Google apps on the new Galaxy Watch as well as a variety of other apps from the Play Store.
Samsung also says it’s making it easier for designers to develop watch faces. The company showed off a watch face design tool that will be available for Android developers next year.
Finally, for those who have Tizen-powered smartwatches, Samsung announced that it will provide three years of updates for the wearables.
