PREVIOUS|
News

Samsung and Google reveal more about the Galaxy Watch’s new unified platform

Samsung will officially unveil this unified platform on its new Galaxy Watch later this summer

Jun 28, 2021

2:02 PM EDT

0 comments

Samsung has announced that One UI will be featured in its next Galaxy Watch that is set to be unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event later this summer.

One UI will be placed on top of Google’s and Samsung’s previously announced unified smartwatch operating system platform.

During the presentation, Samsung showed off an example of how this will work.

The South Korean tech company says that if you download an app on your smartphone, it also automatically downloads on your watch. Further, the Settings menu on your watch reflects what it looks like on your smartphone.

Samsung says this unified platform brings better performance, longer battery life and a better developer ecosystem.

Additionally, at MWC 2021 Samsung and Google announced that you’ll now be able to use an assortment of Google apps on the new Galaxy Watch as well as a variety of other apps from the Play Store.

Samsung also says it’s making it easier for designers to develop watch faces. The company showed off a watch face design tool that will be available for Android developers next year.

Finally, for those who have Tizen-powered smartwatches, Samsung announced that it will provide three years of updates for the wearables.

Related Articles

News

May 18, 2021

3:30 PM EDT

Google is partnering with Samsung to build a unified Wear platform

News

Dec 9, 2020

5:37 PM EST

Some Samsung phones on Telus’ network are getting Android 11 on December 15

Deals

Jun 28, 2021

11:57 AM EDT

Google’s Nest smart home devices are now on sale

News

Oct 14, 2019

3:56 PM EDT

Samsung users in Canada will not get Android 10 with One UI 2.0 beta

Comments