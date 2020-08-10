PREVIOUS|
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5G now available in Canada

The phone still costs slightly over $2,000 in Canada

Aug 10, 2020

5:23 PM EDT

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Samsung’s latest iteration on the of the Galaxy Z Flip is now available in Canada.

This newer version of the foldable device features mostly the same hardware and internals as the original Galaxy Z Flip, with the only difference being a 5G modem and a more powerful processor.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is available on Samsung.ca, at the company’s Samsung Experience stores and some at other major retailers.

The new Z Flip comes in the cool-looking ‘Mystic Bronze’ colour that Samsung has been bringing to all of its new products, and the more subtle ‘Mystic Grey.’

The older Flip featured last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, while this newer model is 5G-capable and includes the Snapdragon 865+.

The new Z Flip 5G costs $2,019.99 CAD, while the older LTE model is now down to $1819.99 CAD.

If you’re curious about the new phone, you can read our hands-on with the regular Flip to find out if a foldable phone is right for you.

Source: Samsung

