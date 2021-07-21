PREVIOUS|
News

Samsung officially announces next Galaxy Unpacked on August 11

Get ready to see some foldables

Jul 21, 2021

9:44 AM EDT

0 comments

Samsung has finally revealed the date for its next Unpacked, August 11th at 10am ET. Now, this is something we all pretty much knew because of previous leaks.

The invitation for the event is “Galaxy Unpacked: Get ready to unfold,” so for those who had their doubts about Samsung unveiling new foldables at the event, you were wrong.

We’re expecting to see several devices at the event, including Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the Galaxy Buds 2. While some thought we’d see Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE at the event, rumour has it that the company is delaying the device due to Snapdragon 888 chipset shortages.

Follow MobileSyrup for all the Canadian-specific news from the event.

Related Articles

News

Jul 19, 2021

5:16 PM EDT

Google’s upcoming foldable will reportedly feature a 120Hz refresh rate

News

Jul 12, 2021

6:40 PM EDT

New FCC filing indicates S Pen Pro will support the Galaxy Z Fold 3

News

Jul 18, 2021

11:04 AM EDT

Here are the Samsung 2021 August Unpacked leaks and more from this past week

News

Jul 5, 2021

2:21 PM EDT

Samsung Unpacked event reportedly scheduled for August 11

Comments