Samsung officially announces next Galaxy Unpacked on August 11

Samsung has finally revealed the date for its next Unpacked, August 11th at 10am ET. Now, this is something we all pretty much knew because of previous leaks.
The invitation for the event is “Galaxy Unpacked: Get ready to unfold,” so for those who had their doubts about Samsung unveiling new foldables at the event, you were wrong.
We’re expecting to see several devices at the event, including Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the Galaxy Buds 2. While some thought we’d see Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE at the event, rumour has it that the company is delaying the device due to Snapdragon 888 chipset shortages.
Follow MobileSyrup for all the Canadian-specific news from the event.
Comments