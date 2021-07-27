Samsung confirms there won’t be a Galaxy Note 21 this year

Samsung has officially confirmed what everyone already suspected: there won’t be a Galaxy Note 21 this year.
The company first hinted that there might not be a Note smartphone back in March. At the time, Samsung suggested launching a Note this year “might be difficult” due to ongoing chip shortages.
In a new blog post ahead of Samsung’s August 11th Galaxy Unpacked event, the company’s president and head of mobile communications, TM Roh, wrote that Samsung wouldn’t unveil a Galaxy Note this year:
“I hope you’ll join us as we debut our next Galaxy Z family and share some foldable surprises — including the first-ever S Pen designed specifically for foldable phones. Instead of unveiling a new Galaxy Note this time around, we will further broaden beloved Note features to more Samsung Galaxy devices.”
So, no Galaxy Note 21 this year. However, it sounds like Samsung will release a foldable with S Pen support in its place, which is good news for S Pen fans (and not so much for Note fans not interested in foldables). Still, the Galaxy S21 Ultra supports the S Pen, and it’s basically a Note device without the Note name.
And for those wondering if this means the Note line is dead, well, we’re not certain. That comment on skipping the Note line from back in March also came with the hope that Samsung would release another Note device in 2022. So, it’s definitely possible we’ll see a Galaxy Note 22 next year, but Roh didn’t say anything about it in this blog post.
Note or not, the August 11th event is shaping up to be a big one for Samsung. We’re expecting Samsung to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2 and more. It’s also worth noting the Note 21 wasn’t the only casualty of the chip shortage — Samsung reportedly won’t unveil the Galaxy S21 FE at Unpacked due to the shortage, but it’s not clear if the S21 FE will launch at a later time.
Source: Samsung Via: 9to5Google
Comments