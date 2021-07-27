As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix and Crave in August.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later.
If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave and Netflix, check out our respective ‘what’s coming’ posts.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix and Crave in August:
Netflix
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (August 11th)
- Bridget Jones’s Diary (August 14th)
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut (August 31st)
- Easy A (August 31st)
- Family Guy: seasons 9-11 (August 31st)
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (August 31st)
Crave
- Pavarotti (August 2nd)
- The Hustle (August 5th)
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (August 6th)
- Antigone (August 7th)
- Pete Lee: Tall, Dark & Pleasant (August 7th)
- Superheroes (August 7th)
- Casino Royale (2006) (August 9th)
- Diamonds Are Forever (August 9th)
- Dr. No (August 9th)
- For Your Eyes Only (August 9th)
- From Russia with Love (August 9th)
- David Bowie: Finding Fame (August 8th)
- Goldeneye (August 9th)
- License to Kill (August 9th)
- The Living Daylights (August 9th)
- Octopussy (August 9th)
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (August 9th)
- Quantum of Solace (August 9th)
- Skyfall (August 9th)
- Spectre (August 9th)
- The Spy Who Loved Me (August 9th)
- Thunderball (August 9th)
- Tomorrow Never Dies (August 9th)
- A View to Kill (August 9th)
- The World is Not Enough (August 9th)
- You Only Live Twice (August 9th)
- Lucky Day (August 10th)
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman (August 10th)
- Gloria: In Her Own Words (August 14th)
- Joker (August 15th)
- The Lead (August 16th)
- Captivated: The Trials of Pamela (August 17th)
- 22 Jump Street (August 19th)
- Love Island: season 2 (August 23rd)
- The Peanut Butter Falcon (August 23rd)
- Vita & Virginia (August 23rd)
- The Death and Life of John F. Donovan (August 24th)
- Back in the Hood: Gang War 2 (August 25th)
- Hip Hop Evolution (August 28th)
- Cross: Rise of the Villains (August 29th)
- Lucy in the Sky (August 29th)
- Overcome (August 30th)
- 21 (August 31st)
- Ad Astra (August 31st)
- American Hustle (August 31st)
- Anatomy of a Murder (August 31st)
- And Now For Something Completely Different (August 31st)
- Any Given Sunday (August 31st)
- Babe (August 31st)
- Babe: Pig in the City (August 31st)
- Battle of the Year (August 31st)
- Billy Elliot (August 31st)
- Blow (August 31st)
- Bottle Rocket (August 31st)
- Boyz N The Hood (August 31st)
- Charlie Zone (August 31st)
- Constantine (August 31st)
- Couples Retreat (August 31st)
- Dirty Harry (August 31st)
- Dog Day Afternoon (August 31st)
- Dragonheart: Vengeance (August 31st)
- Drone (August 31st)
- Duplicity (August 31st)
- Ender’s Game (August 31st)
- Frost/Nixon (August 31st)
- Gangster Squad (August 31st)
- Ghost in the Shell (August 31st)
- Girl, Interrupted (August 31st)
- Insomnia (August 31st)
- Jack the Giant Slayer (August 31st)
- Living Out Loud (August 31st)
- Mama (August 31st)
- Marie Antoinette (August 31st)
- My Blind Brother (August 31st)
- My Sister’s Keeper (August 31st)
- Nights in Rodanthe (August 31st)
- Nose to Tail (August 31st)
- Parenthood (August 31st)
- Saving Hope: season 5 (August 31st)
- Scarecrow (August 31st)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (August 31st)
- Southpaw (August 31st)
- Spy Game (August 31st)
- Starsky & Hutch (August 31st)
- Tarantula (August 31st)
- Terminator Salvation (August 31st)
- The Babadook (August 31st)
- The Book Thief (August 31st)
- The Bucket List (August 31st)
- The Deer Hunter (August 31st)
- The Devil’s Advocate (August 31st)
- The Fighter (August 31st)
- The French Connection (August 31st)
- The Wolves at the Door (August 31st)
Comments