Humble has several new and old titles up to 90 percent off

Humble Bundle has multiple promotions active on its website right now with titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, Days Gone, Battlefield V and more on sale.
Check out some of the notable deals below:
- Marvel’s Avengers – Deluxe Edition: Now $47.98, was $79.98
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Now $53.58, was $79.98
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition: Now $17.59, was $87.95
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition: Now $56.54, was $75.39
- Days Gone: Now $47.99, was $59.99
- Lost Ember: Now $13.59, was $33.99
- Hellpoint: Now $27.99, was $39.99
- Neon Abyss: Now $15.26, was $22.79
- Just Cause 3 XXL Edition: Now $4.89, was $34.99
- West of Dead: Now $13.67, was $22.79
- Boneworks: Now $27.19, was $33.99
- Xcom 2 Collection: Now $25.13, was $125.66
- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition: Now $16.74, was $24.99
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition: Now $12.56, was $50.25
- Battlefield V: Now $7.53, was $50.25
- Fifa 21 Champions Edition: Now $30.15, was $100.52
- Madden NFL 21: Now $18.84, was $75.39
- Need for Speed Heat: Now $18.84, was $75.39
- NBA 2K21: Now $26.39, was $79.99
- WWE 2K20: Now $18.84, was $75.39
- Mafia Definitive Edition: Now $30.15, was $50.25
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition: Now $17.59, was $35.18
Find all the games on sale here.
It’s worth noting that this list is a culmination of several different ongoing sales on Humble’s website. Check the specific game link to know until when the title is discounted.
Image credit: Rockstar Games
Source: Humble
