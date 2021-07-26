PREVIOUS
Humble has several new and old titles up to 90 percent off

Discounted games include FIFA 21, GTA V, Just Cause 4 and Need for Speed Heat

Jul 26, 2021

9:10 PM EDT

Humble Bundle has multiple promotions active on its website right now with titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, Days Gone, Battlefield V and more on sale.

Check out some of the notable deals below:

Find all the games on sale here.

It’s worth noting that this list is a culmination of several different ongoing sales on Humble’s website. Check the specific game link to know until when the title is discounted.

Image credit: Rockstar Games

Source: Humble

