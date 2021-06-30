PREVIOUS
News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 alleged pricing and battery info leaks

The earbuds will reportedly lack active noise-cancellation

Jun 30, 2021

12:04 PM EDT

0 comments

The rumour mill has been churning a lot of news this week.

More information regarding Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 has surfaced, revealing the price of Samsung’s upcoming wireless earbuds.

The Buds 2 will arrive as the successors to the Galaxy Buds+ and will reportedly cost anywhere between $149 – $169 USD (roughly $184 – $208 CAD). This information was shared by 91mobiles, which reportedly received word from a relatively unknown insider ‘Yogesh.’

Spec-wise the Galaxy Buds 2 will offer a design similar to the Galaxy Buds Pro and come in four colour variants, white, black, purple and green.

The earbuds will reportedly lack active noise-cancellation, unfortunately. The buds will also sport 60mAh batteries each, while their charging case is tipped to offer a 500mAh battery. Additionally, the case is rumoured to support 2.5W charging.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 will reportedly launch alongside the next Galaxy Watch and potentially the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. 

Image Credit: 91mobiles

Source: 91mobiles

Related Articles

News

Jun 29, 2021

11:49 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders showcase a variety of colour variants

News

May 27, 2021

6:23 PM EDT

Sony WF-1000XM4 renders leak showcasing colours and V1 processor

Deals

Jun 30, 2021

11:40 AM EDT

Best Buy’s ‘Boxing Day in Summer Sale’ offers massive discounts on electronics

News

Jun 27, 2021

1:14 PM EDT

Alleged Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 renders reveal design and colours

Comments