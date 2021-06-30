Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 alleged pricing and battery info leaks

The rumour mill has been churning a lot of news this week.
More information regarding Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 has surfaced, revealing the price of Samsung’s upcoming wireless earbuds.
The Buds 2 will arrive as the successors to the Galaxy Buds+ and will reportedly cost anywhere between $149 – $169 USD (roughly $184 – $208 CAD). This information was shared by 91mobiles, which reportedly received word from a relatively unknown insider ‘Yogesh.’
Spec-wise the Galaxy Buds 2 will offer a design similar to the Galaxy Buds Pro and come in four colour variants, white, black, purple and green.
The earbuds will reportedly lack active noise-cancellation, unfortunately. The buds will also sport 60mAh batteries each, while their charging case is tipped to offer a 500mAh battery. Additionally, the case is rumoured to support 2.5W charging.
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 will reportedly launch alongside the next Galaxy Watch and potentially the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.
Image Credit: 91mobiles
Source: 91mobiles
