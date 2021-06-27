PREVIOUS
Alleged Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 renders reveal design and colours

The buds will reportedly come in black, green, purple and white

Jun 27, 2021

1:14 PM EDT

samsung galaxy buds 2

Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 indicate that the buds will launch in four colour options.

The renders, which were posted by 91Mobiles, display the buds in black, green, purple and white. This isn’t surprising because previous reports suggested that the buds will come in four colours.

The renders also display the cases, which will reportedly have a white exterior while the internal colour will match the colour of the buds.

91Mobiles notes that the buds will come with two microphones for enhanced noise reduction. Further, the buds’ in-ear design will include silicon tips. Unfortunately, the buds aren’t expected to come with active noise cancellation. However, they will reportedly include active noise reduction.

Based on a previous FCC listing, the buds charging case will hold a 500mAh battery and each bud will have a 60mAh battery. The case will support charging at 2.5W and the buds will charge at 0.6W.

It’s unknown when Samsung will launch the Galaxy Buds 2, but it’s possible that the tech giant will unveil them at Mobile World Congress. It’s also possible that the buds will launch in August, which is when Samsung is expected to launch new Galaxy Z devices.

Image credit: 91mobiles

Source: 91mobiles

Comments