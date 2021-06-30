Yesterday, we saw renders of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3, and now, new renders have surfaced of the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 3, the company’s foldable that folds like a book.
Digit India shared the renders in collaboration with the credible leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer.
According to these CAD-based renders, the Z Fold 3 is thinner and lighter in comparison to the Fold 2. It measures 14.5mm in thickness — 15.6mm if you include the camera bump — with the overall dimensions of 158.1 x 64.8 x 14.5mm (15.6mm including rear camera bump).
Come and take a closer and highly detailed look at the upcoming #Samsung #GalaxyZFold3 (stunning 5K renders + 360° HD video and renders + display sizes + dimensions + color options)!
On behalf of my Friends over @digitindia -> https://t.co/5yc3q4kL3L pic.twitter.com/BwiA3WlhRx
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 30, 2021
The Z Fold 3 also features a 7.5-inch AMOLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display selfie camera. The cover screen offers a 6.2-inch display.
On the rear, there’s a triple camera setup in a vertical alignment. The lenses featured on this are ultra-wide, telephoto and wide-angle.
Further, the handset offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes in three colour variants, dark green, black and silver.
The Z Fold 3 is rumoured to launch in August alongside the Z Flip 3 alongside Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch.
Image Credit: Digit India
Source: @onleaks, Digit India
Comments