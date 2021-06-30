PREVIOUS|
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 render features in-display selfie camera

The in-display camera will only be featured in the inner screen

Jun 30, 2021

10:24 AM EDT

0 comments

Yesterday, we saw renders of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3, and now, new renders have surfaced of the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 3, the company’s foldable that folds like a book.

Digit India shared the renders in collaboration with the credible leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer.

According to these CAD-based renders, the Z Fold 3 is thinner and lighter in comparison to the Fold 2. It measures 14.5mm in thickness — 15.6mm if you include the camera bump — with the overall dimensions of 158.1 x 64.8 x 14.5mm (15.6mm including rear camera bump).

The Z Fold 3 also features a 7.5-inch AMOLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display selfie camera. The cover screen offers a 6.2-inch display.

On the rear, there’s a triple camera setup in a vertical alignment. The lenses featured on this are ultra-wide, telephoto and wide-angle.

Further, the handset offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes in three colour variants, dark green, black and silver.

The Z Fold 3 is rumoured to launch in August alongside the Z Flip 3 alongside Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch. 

Image Credit: Digit India

Source: @onleaks, Digit India

