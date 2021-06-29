Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders showcase a variety of colour variants

With the launch of Samsung’s 2021 foldable smartphones drawing closer, render-maker GizNext has shared several images of the Galaxy Z Flip 3.
GizNext doesn’t state whether these are CAD renderings based on factory designs or if it was given the renders. With this in mind, while the renderings look realistic, it’s worth noting that the foldable device might look different when it actually launches.
Now, onto the Z Flip 3 renders.
The renders reveal that the clamshell foldable will sport eight different colour variants and offer a dual-tone design. The handset will be available in dark green, light violet, beige, grey, black (likely to be mono-coloured based on the leaks), pink, dark blue and white.
Additionally, GizNext says that the Z Flip 3 will sport a 6.7-inch internal display with a 25:9 aspect ratio and a larger 1.9-inch outer display. The Z Flip 3 will feature a dual-camera set-up on the rear with a vertical alignment. The front will also reportedly offer an in-display selfie camera. Finally, rumours point to the Z Flip 3 offering a bigger battery than the Z Flip 5G.
GizNext expects the Snapdragon 888-powered foldable device to launch on August 3rd for $1,400 USD (roughly $1,734 CAD).
Source: GizNext
