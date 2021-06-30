PREVIOUS
Best Buy’s ‘Boxing Day in Summer Sale’ offers massive discounts on electronics

The sale includes Google's Pixel Buds, Samsung's Galaxy Tab A, Alienware's Aurora R10 gaming PC and more

Jun 30, 2021

11:40 AM EDT

Best Buy is offering a ‘Boxing Day in Summer Sale’ with massive discounts on several gadgets like Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV, Acer Predator Orion 3000 Gaming PC and Dyson V11 Absolute Pro.

Check some of the notable items below:

TVs

Find all TVs on sale here.

Home audio and speakers

Find all home audio and speakers on sale here.

Laptops

Find all laptops on sale here.

Gaming laptops

Find all gaming laptops on sale here.

Everyday desktops

Find all everyday desktops on sale here.

Gaming desktops

Find all gaming desktops on sale here.

Desktop accessories and peripherals

Find all desktop accessories and peripherals on sale here.

  • Tablets

Find all tablets on sale here.

Headphones and portable speakers

Find all headphones and portable speakers on sale here.

Smart home

Find all smart home devices on sale here.

Health and wearables

Find all wearables on sale here.

Everything else

Best Buy’s ‘Boxing Day in Summer’ sale is expected to end on July 8th. Learn more about it here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

