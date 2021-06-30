Best Buy’s ‘Boxing Day in Summer Sale’ offers massive discounts on electronics

Best Buy is offering a ‘Boxing Day in Summer Sale’ with massive discounts on several gadgets like Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV, Acer Predator Orion 3000 Gaming PC and Dyson V11 Absolute Pro.
Check some of the notable items below:
TVs
- Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV – Fire TV Edition: Now $449.99, was $599.99
- Sony 49-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV: Now $799.95, was $849.95
- Insignia 43-inch 1080p HD LED TV: Now $249.99, was $299.99
- Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV: Now 999.99, was $1,199.99
- Samsung The Frame 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV: Now $2,299.99, was $2,699.99
- LG NanoCell 65-inch 8K UHD HDR LCD webOS Smart TV: Now $1,599.99, was $1,999.99
Home audio and speakers
- Sony SS-CS3 145-Watt 3-Way Tower Speaker: Now $249.99, was $299.99
- Polk Audio Atrium 4 80-Watt All-Weather Outdoor Speaker: Now $139.99, was $349.99
- Samsung HW-A550 410-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: Now $279.99, was $399.99
- LG SN4 300-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: Now $199.99, was $249.99
- JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam 250-Watt 5.0 Channel Sound Bar: Now $399.99, was $599.99
- Pioneer HTP-076 5.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Home Theatre System: Now $549.98, was $649.98
- LG SN6Y 420-Watt 3.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: Now $299.99, was $349.99
Laptops
- ASUS ZenBook 14-inch Laptop: Now $899.99, was $999.99
- HP 15.6-inch Laptop – Natural Silver: Now $599.99, was $699.99
- Samsung Galaxy Book 15.6-inch Laptop: Now $939.99, was $989.99
- Acer Aspire 3 17.3-inch Laptop: Now $699.99, was $799.99
- Acer Swift 3 13.5-inch Laptop: Now $799.99, was $999.99
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch w/ Touch ID (2020) – Space Grey: Now $1,499.99, was $2,049.99
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch w/ Touch ID (2020) – Gold: Now $1,499.99, was $2,049.99
Gaming laptops
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch Gaming Laptop – Grey (AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060/Win 10): Now $1,899.99, was $1,999.99
- ASUS TUF Dash 15 15.6″-inch Gaming Laptop – Eclipse Grey (Intel Core i7-11370H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3070): Now $1,699.99, was $1,799.99
- Alienware m15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – White (Intel Core i7-10750H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 2060): Now $1,999.99, was $2099.99
- Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – Black (Intel Core i7-10750H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060): Now $1,499.99, was $1,799.99
- MSI GS66 Stealth 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7-10750H/1TB SSD/GeForce RTX 3060): Now $2,099.99, was $2,299.99
- ASUS Zephyrus S Thin 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/GTX 1660Ti) – Open Box: Now $1,499.99, was $1,899.99
- Dell G7 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop – Black (Intel Core i7-10750H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 2070/Windows 10): Now $1,899.99, was $1,999.99
Everyday desktops
- HP Pavilion 27-inch All-in-One Desktop: Now $1,449.99, was $1,599.99
- Acer Aspire TC Desktop PC: Now $599.99, was $799.99
- HP Pavilion Desktop PC: Now $699.99, was $899.99
- Lenovo IdeaCentre 5i Desktop PC: Now $599.99, was $799.99
- HP Envy Desktop PC: Now $999.99, was $1,099.99
- ASUS S340MF Desktop PC: Now $779.99, was $899.99
Gaming desktops
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming PC – White (AMD Ryzen 7 3700X/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3070): Now $2,299.99, was $2,399.99
- Acer Nitro 50 Gaming PC (Intel Ci5-10400F/1TB HDD/8GB RAM/Windows 10/NVIDIA GTX 1650): Now $849.99, was $1,099.99
- ASUS ROG Strix GT15 Gaming PC – Star Black (Intel Core i7-10700KF/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 2060 SUPER): Now $1,899.99, was $2,199.99
- Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gaming PC (Intel Core i7-10700/1TB HDD/256GB SSD/16 RAM/GTX 1660 Super): Now $1,399.99, was $1,549.99
- HP Pavilion Gaming PC (Intel Core i5-10400F/1TB HDD/256GB SSD/12GB RAM/GTX 1650 SUPER): Now $1,099.99, was $1,299.99
- Acer Predator Orion 3000 Gaming PC (Intel Ci7-10700/2TB HDD/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/NVIDIA RTX 2060 Super): Now $1,899.99, was $2,299.99
- Alienware Aurora R10 Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 7 3700X/1TB HDD/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/Radeon RX 5700 XT): Now $1,999.99, was $2,199.99
Desktop accessories and peripherals
- Seagate One Touch 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive: Now $69.99, was $84.99
- Google Nest Wifi 5 Router with 2 Points – 3 Pack: Now $379.99, was $459.99
- Corsair Glaive RGB Pro 18000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse: Now $59.99, was $99.99
- Logitech Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo: Now $29.99, was $39.99
- Blue Microphones SnowBall iCE USB Microphone: Now $49.99, was $69.99
- Samsung 870 EVO 1TB SATA III Internal Solid State Drive: Now $139.99, was $169.99
- Razer Level Up Gaming Bundle with Keyboard, Mouse & Mousepad: Now $59.99, was $79.99
- Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed 16000 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse: Now $59.99, was $70.99
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Now $99.99, was $120.99
- Tablets
- Microsoft Surface Go 2: Now $599.99, was $699.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A: Now $159.99, was $179.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: Now $289.99, was $329.99
- Lenovo Smart Tab M8: Now $129.99, was $179.99
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: Now $389.99, $429.99
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7: Now $1,199.99, was $1,599.99
Headphones and portable speakers
- Jabra Elite 75t In-Ear Active Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones: Now $169.99, was $199.99
- JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: Now $129.99, was $149.99
- Bose SoundSport In-Ear Wireless Headphones: Now $99.99, was $149.99
- JBL PartyBox 310 Splashproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: Now $559.99, was $649.99
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+: Now $119.99, was $139.99
- Sony XB01 Splashproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: Now $29.99, was $49.99
- LG OK55 500W Bluetooth Party System: Now $199.99, was $399.99
- Bose SoundLink II Over-Ear Wireless Headphones: Now $189.99, was $269.99
- Google Pixel Buds In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones: Now $169.99, was $239.99
Smart home
- Google Nest Hello Wi-Fi Video Doorbell: Now $239.99, was $299.99
- Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant: $299
- Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels – Smarter Kit – 7 Panels: Now $229.99, was $279.99
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation: Now $279.99, was $329.99
- TP-Link HS200 Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch: Now $14.99, was $17.99
- Google Nest Cam Wi-Fi Outdoor 1080p IP Camera: Now $198.99, was $248.99
- Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display with Google Assistant: Now $99.99, was $129.99
- Ring Floodlight Cam: Now $234.99, was $328.99
Health and wearables
- Garmin Instinct 45mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor: Now $209.99, was $299.99
- Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker w/ GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate & Sleep: Now $129.99, was $169.99
- Samsung Galaxy Watch3 45mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor: Now $399.99, was $529.99
- Bose Frames Alto Classic Angular Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses: Now $125.99, was $249.99
- Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch with Voice Assistant, GPS & 24/7 Heart Rate: Now $259.99, was 299.99
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor: Now $279.99, was $289.99
- Fitbit Ace 3 Kids Activity Tracker: Now $79.99, was $99.99
Everything else
- Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum: Now $799.99, was $949.99
- Insignia Air Fryer — 4.8L/5.1QT: Now $99.99, was $169.99
- GoPro HERO7 Silver Waterproof 4K Sports & Helmet Camera Bundle: Now $299.99, was $329.99
- Thinkware F70 Full HD 1080p Dashcam: Now $79.99, was $99.99
- Belkin BOOST CHARGE 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad: Now $29.99, was $34.99
- Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym: Now $748.99, was $798.99
- Garmin DriveSmart 65 & Traffic 6.950-inch GPS: Now $279.99, was $289.99
Best Buy’s ‘Boxing Day in Summer’ sale is expected to end on July 8th. Learn more about it here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
