What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late June/early July 2021

Every month, Microsoft adds new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.
Typically, new titles release in two waves and Xbox has unveiled June’s second batch of new Game Pass games.
- Worms Rumble (Cloud, Console and PC) — June 23rd [Game Pass Ultimate required for Cloud]
- Iron Harvest (PC) — June 24th
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (Console and PC) — June 24th [EA Play required, including in Game Pass Ultimate]
- Prodeus (Game Preview, PC) — June 24th
- Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts (Cloud) — July 1st [Game Pass Ultimate required]
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Console and PC) — July 1st [Game Pass Ultimate required for Cloud]
- Gang Beasts (Cloud, Console and PC) — July 1st [Game Pass Ultimate required for Cloud]
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (Cloud, Console and PC) — July 1st [Game Pass Ultimate required for Cloud]
- Limbo (Cloud, Console and PC) — July 1st [Game Pass Ultimate required for Cloud]
Space Jam: A New Legacy: The Game will also launch on July 1st exclusively as a Game Pass Ultimate Perk before releasing to everyone as a free-to-play Xbox title on July 15th.
Additionally, the following eight Cloud games have received touch controls:
- Dirt 5
- Double Kick Heroes
- Eastshade
- Empire of Sin
- Haven
- Octopath Traveler
- Torchlight III
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Finally, here’s what’s leaving Xbox Game Pass on June 30th:
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Cloud, Console and PC)
- The Messenger (Cloud, Console and PC)
- Mistover (PC)
- Monster Hunter World (Cloud and Console)
- Out of the Park Baseball 21 (PC)
- Outer Wilds (Cloud and Console)
- Soulcalibur VI (Console)
As always, you can buy any Game Pass title with a member-exclusive 20 percent discount to keep playing even after it leaves the catalogue.
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for mobile streaming (which Xbox currently refers to as ‘Cloud’). On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.
Image credit: EA
Source: Xbox
