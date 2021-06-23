PREVIOUS|
Space Jam: A New Legacy: The Game coming in July, debuting first on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

The game will be made available for free to everyone later in the month

Jun 23, 2021

10:54 AM EDT

Warner Bros. and Xbox have teamed up on a new game inspired by the upcoming Space Jam sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Interestingly, Space Jam: A New Legacy: The Game was developed by Digital Eclipse (The Disney Afternoon Collection) based on ideas submitted from two fans — youth-competition winner Narayan from India and adult-competition winner Ricky from the U.S. — as part of a December 2020 contest.

The end result is a retro-inspired ‘beat ’em up’ featuring LeBron James, the NBA star of A New Legacy, as well as classic Looney Tunes characters like Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny and the rest of the Toon Squad as they fight against a rogue Warner Bros. server AI.

The game is launching on July 1st as an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perk as part of the higher $16.99/month Game Pass tier’s ‘Perks’ program for free add-ons, service trials and more. However, Space Jam: A New Legacy: The Game will become available as a free-to-play title for all Xbox users starting July 15th.

To coincide with the release of the game and film, Xbox and Warner Bros. have also produced on three custom Space Jam-inspired controllers.

Space Jam: A New Legacy controllers

The ‘Tune Squad’ controller is based on the heroic Looney Tunes team and is part ‘Carrot Orange’ à la Bugs Bunny, the ‘Goon Squad’ controller is purple and black to represent the Tunes’ nemeses and the ‘Serververse’ controller is appropriately techno-inspired.

All three controllers will launch on July 8th in North America (including Canada) for $69.99 USD (about $86 CAD). We’ll update this story with pre-order links and exact Canadian pricing once that information becomes available.

Finally, Xbox says it’s rolled out Space Jam-inspired coding courses for kids. The first of these launched in December, but the company says it’s bringing them back in this year’s Microsoft Store virtual summer camp series, Summer Passport to Digital Fun. Older coders can also take part in three related modules on Microsoft Learn.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will release on July 16th in Canadian theatres (where applicable) and on premium video on demand services for rent.

Source: Xbox

Comments