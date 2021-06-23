Telus is offering its weird $65/15GB Ontario-only promo plan once again. The offer will stick around until June 30th, so if you’re interested, you may want to jump on it.
Just like in May, Telus requires potential customers to fill out an online form — Telus uses the information to check if customers are eligible for the offer. The form asks for first and last name, email, phone number and postal code.
Once filled out, you should receive an email from the carrier to confirm your eligibility. Those eligible for the $65/15GB plan will get a link to redeem the offer. According to the Telus’ website, the deal is exclusively for new customers in Ontario and is available with a new device or if customers bring their own phone.
Further, the $65 per month plan is a Telus ‘Peace of Mind’ plan. That means the 15GB of data doesn’t have overages. Instead, customers can use the 15GB of data at typical network speed. Once they pass the monthly cap, Telus throttles the data speed to a maximum of 512Kbps — customers can keep using the slower data at no extra cost.
Peace of Mind plans also include 5G access, unlimited nationwide calls and texts, unlimited picture and video messaging, voicemail, call display, call waiting and conference calling.
Telus also notes that it offers savings of $100 for online shoppers. That includes a $55 bill credit and the carrier waives the $45 connection fee. The credits should appear on customers’ first bill after activation.
The offer expires on June 30th. You can fill out the form for the Telus $65/15GB here.
Update 06/23/2021 at 1pm: Added the expiry date for the deal.
