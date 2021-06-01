What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on Console, PC and mobile in early June 2021

Every month, Microsoft adds new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.
Typically, new titles release in two waves and Xbox has unveiled June’s first batch of new Game Pass games.
- Wild At Heart (Cloud) — June 1st
- For Honor (Cloud and Console) — June 3rd
- Backbone (PC) — June 8th [day one]
- Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console and PC) — June 10th
It’s worth noting that For Honor was developed by Ubisoft Montreal, while Backbone — a new noir detective adventure set in dystopian Vancouver — was made by Eggnut, a global team with multiple Canadian members.
Meanwhile, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on June 15th:
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Console)
- Night Call (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- West of Dead (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Wizard of Legend (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Observation (Cloud, Console, and PC)
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for mobile streaming (which Xbox currently refers to as ‘Cloud’). On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.
Normally, newcomers get their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1., but for a limited time, they can get three months for that same price.
Find out what came to Game Pass in late May here.
It’s worth noting that Microsoft is promising that “additional Game Pass news” will come on June 13th, the date of its major Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.
