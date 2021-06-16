PREVIOUS
Next-gen PlayStation VR headset targeting holiday 2022 launch: report

The headset will reportedly use OLED displays from Samsung

Jun 16, 2021

1:09 PM EDT

PlayStation VR Controller

Sony is planning to launch its PlayStation VR successor in late 2022, according to Bloomberg.

This would make sense based on what we’ve heard from Sony; the tech giant confirmed the existence of the next-gen headset in February but said it wouldn’t release in 2021.

Additionally, Bloomberg states that the headset will use OLED displays from Samsung. This information comes in a larger report from the outlet about the LCD screen manufacturer Japan Display Inc.

Otherwise, Bloomberg didn’t mention anything else about the PS VR. However, UploadVR reported in May that the next PS VR will feature 4000 x 2040 resolution, eye-tracking, haptic feedback and more.

Sony, for its part, has only offered a glimpse at the headset’s new controllers following its initial announcement about the headset. We also know it will be compatible with the PlayStation 5, but otherwise, further details remain to be seen.

Source: Bloomberg

