Nintendo’s Digital Switch Sale offers games up to 90 percent off

Nintendo’s eShop has several titles for the Switch on sale, including Overwatch, Borderlands, NBA 2K21, Breath of the Wild, Paper Mario and more.
Below are some of the key games included in the sale:
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Now $55.99, was $79.99
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses: Now $55.99, was $79.99
- Paper Mario: The Origami King: Now $55.99, was $79.99
- DOOM Eternal: Now $39.99, was $79.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition: Now $47.99, was $79.99
- Just Dance 2021: Now $23.99, was $59.99
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition: Now $24.99, was $49.99
- Immortals Fenyx Rising: Now $39.99, was $79.99
- NBA 2K21: Now $6.39, was $79.99
- Borderlands Legendary Collection: Now $23.99, was $59.99
- Among Us: Now $4.41, was $6.30
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Now $39.99, was $79.99
- Dead Cells: Now $20.39, was $33.99
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition: Now $44.09, was $62.99
- Mortal Kombat 11: Now $20.99, was $69.99
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time: Now $44.99, was $59.99
- Dead by Daylight: Now $18.74, was $37.49
- Blizzard Arcade Collection (Blackthorne, The Lost Vikings, Lost Vikings 2, Rock N Roll Racing and RPM Racing): Now $20.19, was $26.99
- Grindstone: Now $19.99, was $24.99
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus: Now $39.99, was $79.99
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe: Now $55.99, was $79.99
Find all games on sale here.
Additionally, the Digital Deals sale also has several bundles and DLC on discount:
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Bundle: Now $75.72, was $108.18
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses + Expansion Pass Bundle: Now $78.03, was $111.48
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition: Now $20.89, was $109.99
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition DLC Bundle: Now $67.49, was $134.99
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition: Now $37.49, was $74.99
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle: $39.99
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle: Now $31.99, was $79.99
- Civilization VI Expansion Pack: Now $33.16, was $53.49
- Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition: Now $40.19, was $66.99
Find all DLCs, Bundles and specials here.
A wide variety of Nintendo Switch Games and DLC are also on sale at Best Buy, Walmart, EB Games and The Source. The sale is set to end on 21st June at 11:59 pm PT/ 2:59 am ET.
Source: Nintendo
