Nintendo’s Digital Switch Sale offers games up to 90 percent off

Score great game savings with Nintendo's latest eShop sale

Jun 16, 2021

12:41 PM EDT

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Nintendo’s eShop has several titles for the Switch on sale, including Overwatch, Borderlands, NBA 2K21, Breath of the Wild, Paper Mario and more.

Below are some of the key games included in the sale:

Find all games on sale here.

Additionally, the Digital Deals sale also has several bundles and DLC on discount:

Find all DLCs, Bundles and specials here.

A wide variety of Nintendo Switch Games and DLC are also on sale at Best Buy, Walmart, EB Games and The Source. The sale is set to end on 21st June at 11:59 pm PT/ 2:59 am ET.

Source: Nintendo

