The JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam soundbar is 33% off for today only at Best Buy Canada

There are plenty of good reasons to go with a soundbar in your home-theatre setup. They fit into compact spaces if you don’t want full-size speakers cramping your style. Built-in Bluetooth lets you stream music without navigating clunky smart-TV menus. And of course, the sound quality for most soundbars is leagues ahead of the tiny, tinny speakers built into even the most lavish 4K TVs.
And in the case of JBL’s Bar 5.0 MultiBeam 250W soundbar, those functions come packaged with great sound at a surprisingly reasonable price. And that’s especially true for the next 24 hours, as it’s on sale for $399.99 (save $200) at Best Buy Canada.
The soundbar features four passive radiators in lieu of a space-eating (and downstairs-neighbour-upsetting) subwoofer, but it still boasts serious bass and immersive sound. And its Dolby Vision and built-in Virtual Dolby Atmos only add to that immersive experience. It also has built-in Chromecast, AirPlay, and Alexa Multi-Room Music (MRM), so you can stream your favourite movies, music, or shows with a simple tap.
