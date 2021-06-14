Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE might launch later than initially expected

A few new rumours have surfaced about Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE’s successor, and they, unfortunately, aren’t positive. With that in mind, previous rumours indicated that the S21 FE would either be delayed or entirely cancelled.
Now, according to South Korean publication ETNews in a deleted story Android Central picked up, Samsung has entirely cancelled the Galaxy S21 FE due to shortages of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888. Further, Android Central says that leaker Ice Universe indicated that Samsung is only temporarily halting production due to the battery shortages.
As reported by SamMobile, the S21 FE’s primary battery supplier is LG Energy Solution, which is reportedly dealing with production issues. Additionally, Samsung has yet to start producing batteries for the device.
It is weird everyone is covering the S21 FE launch being delayed due to procution issues or chip shortage.
Mass production did not even start yet.
I did not hear that Samsung pushed back the launch as it was scheduled for late August/ early September either way.🤔
— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) June 13, 2021
In a statement given to Bloomberg, Samsung said, “While we cannot discuss details of the unreleased product, nothing has been determined regarding the alleged production suspension.”
Additionally, leaker Max Jambor says that the S21 FE hasn’t even started mass production. The global chip shortage is also reportedly why Samsung opted to skip out on the Galaxy Note series this year.
Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE is rumoured to feature a 6.4-inch flat display with a single hole-punch selfie camera as well as a triple camera setup on the rear. Previous leaks indicated that the Fan Edition smartphone would launch in August.
Source: Android Central
