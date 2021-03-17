Samsung leaked roadmap shows FE Unpacked in August, no Note series

Samsung’s mini roadmap for the next five months has been leaked.
The roadmap was shared by well-known leaker Evan Blass on his ‘Voice’ blog post. The roadmap shows that the Unpacked for the Galaxy A72, A52 and A32, and an upcoming Tab S7 Lite announcement in June.
But what’s most interesting about the roadmap is the FE unpacked on August 19th. This would be for the S21 FE handset, the successor of the S20 FE and based on the S21 series smartphones. But calling it an FE Unpacked in the middle of August is pretty big.
This leads us to believe that Samsung has truly ditched the Note series devices. An unpacked event in August is typically meant for Samsung’s Note series smartphones, and the fact that the FE device is the main attraction is significant.
Furthermore, it likely means that Samsung won’t officially unveil its Galaxy foldables until at least September, as was previously leaked.
Samsung launching its foldables including its, reported, more affordable Z Flip, makes a lot of sense. The company now wants to more directly compete with companies like Google and Apple, which unveil their flagships in September/October. Additionally, with Google rumoured to release a foldable this year, it will put those two companies head to head with one another while also offering devices similar in price to the more expensive iPhones.
Blass is nearly always accurate, but plans are known to change, so the company’s plans might not be exactly like what’s seen above. However, this gives us an idea of what’s up to come this year.
Source: Evan Blass (Voice)
