Apple’s online store has refurbished M1 Mac, MacBook Pro, Air and more in stock

The discounts only amount to a few hundred dollars or so but the products are guaranteed to work, feel and look like new

Jun 14, 2021

7:01 PM EDT

M1 Mac lineup

If you’ve been wanting to purchase an MacBooks for your work or study setup but the price was holding you back, now is your chance.

Apple’s online refurbished store has the MacBook Air, Pro, Mac Mini, iMac and iMac pros at a discount. As is usual with Apple’s refurbished products, the price cut only amounts to a few hundred dollars or so, but the products are guaranteed to work, feel and look like new.

Check out some of the notable refurbished products below:

The following products are refurbished too but their price might not make it seem so:

To learn more about Apple’s refurbished products, click here.

To find all refurbished products on Apple’s online store, click here.

Source: Apple

