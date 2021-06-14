Apple’s online store has refurbished M1 Mac, MacBook Pro, Air and more in stock

If you’ve been wanting to purchase an MacBooks for your work or study setup but the price was holding you back, now is your chance.
Apple’s online refurbished store has the MacBook Air, Pro, Mac Mini, iMac and iMac pros at a discount. As is usual with Apple’s refurbished products, the price cut only amounts to a few hundred dollars or so, but the products are guaranteed to work, feel and look like new.
Check out some of the notable refurbished products below:
- Mac mini 3.6GHz, quad-core, Intel Core i3: Refurbished for $849, new for $999
- 13.3-inch MacBook Air 1.1GHz, dual-core, Intel Core i3: Refurbished for $924, new for $1,229
- Mac mini with M1 chip, 8-Core CPU and 8-core GPU: Refurbished for $979, new for $1,149
- 21.5-inch iMac 2.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5: Refurbished for $1,139, new for $1,339
- 13.3-inch MacBook Air Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 8‑Core GPU: Refurbished for $1,369, new for $1,649
- 21.5-inch iMac 3.6GHz quad-core Intel Core i3 with Retina 4K display: Refurbished for $1,379, new for $1,379
- 3.3-inch MacBook Pro 1.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 with Retina display: Refurbished for $1,414, new for $1,879
- 13.3-inch MacBook Pro Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 8‑Core GPU: Refurbished for $1,439, new for $1,699
The following products are refurbished too but their price might not make it seem so:
- Mac Pro 2.5GHz 28-core Intel Xeon W, Two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo, Apple Afterburner: $56,739
- Mac Pro 2.5GHz 28-core Intel Xeon W, Two Radeon Pro Vega II, Apple Afterburner: $51,319
- 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.4GHz 8-core Intel Core i9, AMD Radeon Pro 5600M with Retina display: $7,109
- 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.4GHz 8-core Intel Core i9 with Retina display: $6,349
- 27-inch iMac Pro 3.0GHz 10-core Intel Xeon W with Retina 5K display: $5,329
- 27-inch iMac Pro 3.2GHz 8-core Intel Xeon W with Retina 5K display: Refurbished for $4,819, new for $5,669
- 27-inch iMac 3.8GHz 8-core Intel Core i7 with Retina 5K display, 10GB Ethernet: $3,269
To learn more about Apple’s refurbished products, click here.
To find all refurbished products on Apple’s online store, click here.
Source: Apple
