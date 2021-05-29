Jony Ive worked on the new iMac despite leaving Apple in 2019

Apple’s former chief design officer Jony Ive helped design the company’s new 24-inch iMac, although Apple wouldn’t say if Ive worked on the device after leaving the company.
The news comes via Wired, which noted in its review of the new M1-equipped iMac that Ive worked on the Mac:
“Jony Ive was involved in the design of this new iMac, despite having left Apple back in 2019. Hardware design is a long process, so perhaps it’s not surprising that Ive’s fingerprints are all over this new desktop. But, interestingly, Apple would not confirm or deny if he worked on the 2021 iMac after he left the company – just that he had worked on it.”
When Ive left Apple in 2019 to start a design company called ‘LoveFrom,’ Apple said the design company would work with it on a “range of projects.” The 24-inch iMac was likely one such project. We’ll probably see Ive’s design influence in future Apple products as well.
Ive worked at Apple for nearly 30 years and during that time helped design several products, including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Macs and more. Ive also played a significant role in designing Apple Park.
During that time, Ive narrated many Apple product videos — we’ve got a round-up of some of Ive’s best product narrations here.
