Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [May 24-30]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.

We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing many movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, we’ll make note of any major films — as well as other notable streaming service news — that fall into this category when applicable.

Amazon Prime Video

Panic [Amazon Original]

Forty-seven high school graduates take part in a competition which they think will help them escape their small town, only for the rules to change and the game becomes much riskier.

Panic was created by Lauren Oliver based on her 2014 eponymous novel and stars Olivia Welch (Modern Family), Mike Faist (Dear Evan Hansen), Jessica Sula (Skins) and Ray Nicholson (The Benchwarmers).

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: May 28th, 2021

Genre: Teen drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (40 to 49 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Panic here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $69/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

This week in Amazon Prime Video news: Amazon is set to acquire film giant MGM (James Bond, Rocky) for $8.45 billion USD.

Crave

Friends: The Reunion

More than 15 years after Friends came to an end, the Central Perk gang is back — sort of.

Instead of having them return as their characters a scripted special, Friends: The Reunion features the main Friends cast — Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), David Schwimmer (Ross), Matthew Perry (Chandler), Matt LeBlanc (Joey) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) — coming together once more on the original Warner Bros. soundstage to reflect on the iconic sitcom’s legacy.

Friends: The Reunion also features a slew of other celebrities, including Friends guest stars Maggie Wheeler (Janice) and Tom Selleck (Richard), as well as the likes of Lady Gaga, James Corden, BTS and Ontario’s own Justin Bieber.

Crave release date: May 27th, 2021

Genre: Unscripted special

Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67 percent (based on 21 reviews)

Stream Friends: The Reunion here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Co-written and directed by Armando Iannucci (I’m Alan Partridge), The Personal History of David Copperfield is a modern take on Charles Dickens’ classic tale about a young, triumphant orphan.

The Personal History of David Copperfield stars Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire), Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk), Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who), Hugh Laurie (House) and Tilda Swinton (Michael Crayton).

Original theatrical release date: August 28th, 2020

Crave release date: May 28th, 2021

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 2 hours

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92 percent (based on 244 reviews)

Stream The Personal History of David Copperfield here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Cruella [Disney+ Original]

During the 1970s London punk rock movement, an aspiring fashion designer goes down a dark path to become the infamous criminal Cruella de Vil.

Based on One Hundred and One Dalmations, Cruella was directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and stars Emma Stone (La La Land), Emma Thompson (Saving Mr. Banks), Joel Fry (Game of Thrones) and Paul Walter Houser (Richard Jewell).

Disney+ Canada release date: May 28th, 2021

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 14 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73 percent (based on 226 reviews)

Note: Cruella is the latest Disney+ Premier Access title, which means you need to pay $34.99 on top of having a Disney+ subscription. The film has also released in whichever Canadian theatres remain open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stream Cruella here.

Launchpad [Disney+ Original]

Launchpad is a collection of short films from a diverse group of six filmmakers: Aqsa Altaf, Stefanie Abel Horowitz, Ann Marie Pace, Moxie Peng, Jessica Mendez Siqueiros and Hao Zheng.

Disney+ Canada release date: May 28th, 2021

Genre: Miscellaneous

Runtime: Six shorts (around 20 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Check out the full Launchpad collection here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

Dog Gone Trouble [Netflix Original]

A pampered dog named Trouble gets lost and must learn to survive on the big-city streets.

Dog Gone Trouble was directed by Kevin Johnson (The Iron Giant) and features the voices of rapper Big Sean (Hall of Game), Pamela Adlon (King of the Hill) and Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars).

Netflix Canada release date: May 28th, 2021

Genre: Animated, family

Runtime: 1 hour, 27 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Dog Gone Trouble here.

The Kominsky Method (Season 3) [Netflix Original]

In the final season of The Kominsky Method, Sandy struggles with his loss, career and important reunion.

Created by Chuck Lorre (Two and a Half Men), The Kominsky Method stars Michael Douglas (Wall Street), Sarah Baker (Louie), Nancy Travis (Last Man Standing) and Paul Reiser (Stranger Things).

Netflix Canada release date: May 28th, 2021

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: Six episodes (25 to 37 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream The Kominsky Method here.

Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 [Netflix Original]

Once set to be the final season for the Devil, Netflix has renewed the DC Comics show for a sixth and final season. Ahead of that, though, Lucifer and Chloe’s budding relationship catches a snag.

Lucifer was created by Tom Kapinos (Californication) and stars Tom Ellis (Miranda), Lauren German (Hawaii Five-0) and Kevin Alejandro (True Blood).

Netflix Canada release date: May 28th, 2021

Genre: Fantasy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Lucifer here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $14.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $18.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

Premium video on demand (PVOD)

Wrath of Man

Through a non-linear narrative, Wrath of Man tells the story of a mysterious cash truck driver whose true motivations are slowly revealed over time.

Wrath of Man was co-written and directed by Guy Ritchie (Snatch) and stars Jason Statham (Hobbs and Shaw), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter), Jeffrey Donovan (J. Edgar), Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful) and Laz Alonso (The Boys).

Original theatrical release date: May 7th, 2021

Canadian PVOD release date: May 25th, 2021

Genre: Action-thriller

Runtime: 2 hours

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66 percent (based on 210 reviews)

Wrath of Man can be rented for $19.99 on platforms like iTunes, Google Play and the Cineplex Store.

What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.

For more viewing suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.

Image credit: Warner Bros.