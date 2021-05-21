Following Remote Play support, PlayStation 5 DualSense gamepad appears in Apple Store

You can now purchase a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller through Apple’s online store.
This development comes following Sony updating its Remote Play app on iOS and iPadOS with support for the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller.
Anyone with an iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV and macOS device running the latest OS update can take advantage of the current-gen PlayStation 5 gamepad.
The DualSense 5 is compatible with all controller-supported games, including those available on Apple Arcade or streamed through the PS Remote Play app.
The immersive haptic feedback-enabled controller is currently listed for $89.95 in Apple’s Store, the same price as Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon. Orders placed today are expected to be delivered around May 27th-28th in Canada.
The web store sells other Apple-certified controllers, too, including Rotor Riot Wired Game Controller and Razer Kishi for iPhone.
It’s worth noting that only the original white DualSense controller is available through Apple’s web store and not the new colorways unveiled last week. Further, the Apple Store doesn’t sell Xbox Series X/S gamepads.
